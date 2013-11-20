Christmas Gift Guide: Party girls
From a glittering headband to the ultimate red lipstick, we've picked out the best gift ideas for the girl in your life who loves to party.
Frederic Malle Carnal Flower
Notes of tuberose and musk make this rich and feminine fragrance the perfect nighttime perfume pairing for the girl who wants to mix up her penchant for feminine florals, with an intriguing and mysterious nighttime edge.
Price: £95
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Laura Mercier Mini Baked Eye Trio in Smoky Metallics
Give the gift of the perfect smokey eye with this portable trio of shimmering eye colours which are great applied wet or dry for a variety of different intensities. Understated and elegant but with enough punch to perk up any night time look, it’s the sophisticated way to sparkle this party season.
Price: £18.50
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Sisley Hydrating Long Lasting Lipstick in L25
For a party pout that’s kissproof and foolproof, look no further than this luxuriously satin-textured show-stopping red. With a soothing combination of calendula, vitamin C and vitamin E to hydrate and protect, lips will be suitably polished, prepped and ready to take pride of place underneath the mistletoe in no time, with this pocket rocket in tow.
Price: £33
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Decléor Hydra Floral Multi-Protection Expert Mask
Just the solution for dull, partied out, winter-weary complexions, a quick slick of this nourishing mask will go some way in helping soothe skin suffering the effects of a series of late nights, so it’s refreshed, moisturised, revitalised and ahem, ready for the next night out…
Price: £29.50
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Jennifer Behr Scalloped Crystal Headband
To updo or not to updo, that is the question. But whatever the answer, the gift of this stunning bejewelled headband is sure to give hair an air of old school glamour for suitably dressing up any outfit no matter the style, no matter the occasion.
Price: £195
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Essie Poor Li’l Rich Girl Nail Polish
The beauty equivalent of an LBD, no girl should be without this deep and daring red. The ultimate finishing touch to whatever she’s got on, forget the mac - this is one layer she should never leave the house without.
Price: £10.95
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Shu Uemura Partial Soft Cross False Eyelashes
For the perfect doll-like flutter in an instant, this versatile set of falsies can be applied either all at once or just in the corners for a subtle way of adding extra definition to party peepers. With a little practice and patience, trust us, the proof will be in the Christmas pudding (or more specifically, the Facebook photos).
Price: £15.50
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Shu Uemura Natural Brush 18R Red
Inject her dressing table top with a dose of high impact colour with this bright pop of vibrant make-up hardware. Super-soft and ideal for contouring, chiselling and crafting cleverly sculpted cheekbones, an artist is only as good as their tools and this one is definitely worth investing in.
Price: £42
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
Kenzo Flying Tiger Print Cosmetics Case
First-class for make-up, ensure she transports hers in only the most exotic of settings with a little help from this 100% silk, tiger-print cosmetics bag. Big enough to fit the essentials but small enough to fit in your tote, this is the best way to pre-empt the wish list of the wildest of beauty fashionistas if you ask us.
Price: £90
Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk
