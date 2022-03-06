Could Chanel be next for Kendall?

It hasn’t been a bad year for Kendall Jenner. The fashion darling of the Kardashian sisters has starred in a Givenchy campaign, graced the covers of Teen Vogue and LOVE, and walked in catwalk shows for Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel.

Her high fashion takeover does not look to be slowing down as Kendall is announced as the latest model to star in the campaign for Karl Lagerfeld’s eponymous label. Shot in Paris by Lagerfeld himself, Kendall stars in the advertising campaign alongside three other models - Sasha Luss, Ming Xi and Baptiste Giabiconi.

The question on everyone’s lips: could Kendall be following in the steps of Cara and secure the holy grail of modeling contracts - a Chanel campaign? Watch this space.

