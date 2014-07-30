Could this be the world's most loved CEO?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 30 July 2014
Net-a-Porter's CEO was given the best retirement surprise ever. Mark Sebba: ‘He’s The Man’

After more than 10 years as Net-a-Porter’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Sebba has announced his retirement from the company. However, in true testament to how much he was loved and the impact that he’s made, his employees treated him to a farewell surprise like no other that is fast becoming a YouTube sensation.

What started as a normal working day quickly turned into something much more memorable with the entire company from Hong Kong to London paying tribute courtesy of a choir, show stopping dance moves and even a Mariachi Band all singing an amended version of I’m The Man by Aloe Blacc – which of course was fittingly changed to He’s The Man to suit the occasion.

Although leaving his role as CEO, he will however remain as a non-executive director, providing strategic counsel as the group continues to grow internationally. Speaking to WWD  he said, “I am stepping down at a time with the company is stronger than ever. We reach an audience globally of over nine million customers across multiple channels: Web, mobile and app platforms.

“We have built a team of world-class writers, communicators, buyers, innovators, digital pioneers, distribution experts and more who form the foundations and DNA of this company.”

After viewing the video, it’s safe to say that he could possibly be the most loved CEO we've ever seen and that he certainly will be missed. Signing off in style he said, “I’m a bit overwhelmed, but how about getting back to work now.” We think we might love him a bit too.

Check out the full video below.


