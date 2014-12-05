Fashion High Five: The top 5 clutch bags for party season

Laura Fantacci 5 December 2014
gtg-fashion-high-five-clutch-bags-closer

Our resident fashion expert Laura Fantacci picks her clutch bag edit for the festive season and beyond

Slogan

A slogan bag seems to be THE clutch of the moment, but let’s face it, how long are they going to be “in” for, really? I remember seeing this bag  at the Monsoon and Accessorize press day and instantly falling in love with it – it’s such a fun piece but at £19 it’s a guiltless buy. Wear it to give your Christmas and New Year LBDs a modern spin – it’ll also make a great prop in all your Instagram pics!

Classic

I invested in this super slick Jil Sander clutch bag,  £240, a few seasons ago and have worn it to everything. It’s a great size that fits everything you need on a night out, as well as most of your day essentials should you want to carry it as an oversize clutch in the day.  It looks and feels expensive – once you’ve invested in something like this you never need a black clutch again.

Fur

For something a little bit out of the ordinary I love this Whistles, double sided black and baby blue faux fur clutch , £50, which makes a perfectly appropriate winter choice. Pair it with your cigarette trousers, an oversize knit and some statement earrings and you are sure to make an entrance.

Bejeweled

A bejeweled clutch is always a good idea and will never go out of fashion, so it’s really worth investing in one that you will use time and time again. I love this Stella McCartney number , £795 – despite being heavily embellished it’s still relatively understated, and will be perfect for the woman that loves to dress up her jeans with a pair of heels instead of opting for full-on party dresses.

Glitter

For me, the covered-in-glitter Anya Hindmarch Valorie , £350, is the ultimate party clutch, so much so that I have two: one in multicoloured glitter and one in navy glitter. I wear the first with gold and cream/white dresses, and the navy one with black dresses and even to dress up denim – all year round. I’ve had them for years and always recommend my friends to invest in one because they really won’t need (or want) anything else at a party.

