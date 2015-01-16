Fashion High Five: 5 best sale buys

A STATEMENT COAT

A “statement something” is always high on my list of things to buy during the sales, this way I feel less guilty if I don’t wear it as much. Sadly for me, I bought this fabulous ASOS embellished coat full price before the holidays but it is now down to £75 from £150 and would make such a great staple to throw over your shoulders in the evening with boyfriend jeans and a pair of heels. SOMETHING FOR THE SUMMER BOX

I love to savour my buys throughout the year, so during the sales I always buy something for the summer ahead, which I am then not allowed to wear until my first holiday. Everything gets neatly folded into a bag labeled “Summer Box” and when the day comes it makes unpacking your suitcase so much fun. This year I am stacking up on peasant blouses and this Mango one will make the perfect beach cover up. A FOREVER KEEP

Wardrobe staples such as white shirts, good jeans and quality tailoring are always worth investing in, even full price, so when they are 50% off it would be crazy to let it go. This classic navy pea coat from Freda at Matches is now £297 from £595 and makes an irresistible classic buy. It will live forever in your wardrobe and you can update it season after season with on trend pieces.

There are some designers I love that I don’t even go near to during the year, yet all of a sudden become accessible during the sales. Stella McCartney is one of the ones I always look out for and this year I bought this fabulous set of seven black cotton and silk-blend briefs each embroidered with neon flowers. They are actually not for me, but will make a perfect gift for a fashionista friend and all for £39! CASHMERE

Last, but certainly not least, always ALWAYS invest in cashmere during the sales. J.Crew often offers an amazing selection of their key pieces at slashed prices and I fill my basket with everything from chunky knits, cardigans and different styles from their “Featherweight” section. Be adventurous and buy into some colour too, you can’t go wrong with cashmere and you can rest assured that you will wear every piece for years to come.