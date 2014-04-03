Fashion High Five: The must-have makeup accessories for spring

Laura Fantacci 3 April 2014
get-the-gloss-spring-laura-fantacci-4

Fashion blogger and stylist Laura Fantacci shares her top spring fashion picks and the beauty buys that will set them off

1) Ray Ban Wayfarer paired with Daniel Sandler Luxury Matte Lipstick in Marilyn

£120, www.harveynichols.com  and £13.25, www.thisisbeautymart.com

I’ve come to the conclusion that an on-­trend pair of sunglasses can totally transform your everyday look, taking it from boring to cool. I’ve tried this theory myself and suddenly a rather uninteresting jeans and T-shirt combo goes from uninspiring to rock’n’roll.

Bloggers and fashion editors have been ahead of the curve on this for a while, hence why we see the likes of Anna del Russo and Eva Chen wearing crazy, bejewelled, colourful sunglasses at the shows.

For me however, nothing beats a classic pair of Wayfarers. They are the perfect combination of classic and hip, and look amazing with a bright lip. One of my favourite front-rowers, Joanna Hillman from US Harper’s Bazaar, is never seen without her black Wayfarers and scarlet lipstick, and always takes a good picture. I think that with the summer months ahead, the best investment you can make is a good quality pair of sunglasses (best worn with a matte lip) that will breathe new life into your everyday look.

2) Valentino studded plastic sandals paired with Revlon Nail Enamel In One Perfect Coral 990

£170, www.harveynichols.com  and £6.50,  www.thisisbeautymart.com

I’ve been in love with the Valentino Rockstuds shoes forever. I’ve tried them on in black, pink and red, I’ve added them to my wish list a number of times and hoped Santa would bring them to me at Christmas… Yet the steep price­ (around £600) has always put me off.

So I am thrilled to find out that you can buy into this fabulous shoe at a more reasonable price, by going for the plastic beach version. I’m not a flip flop girl and often don’t know what to wear at the beach. Leather sandals get ruined and having already spent a summer as a mum to a toddler, I’ve realised that you need a shoe that is water, sand and ice cream resistant. This Valentino number will be the perfect addition to my holiday wardrobe. Complete with a glossy coral pedicure, it will always make me feel stylish and put together – even with an ice cream pouring down my legs!

3) DKNY orange maxi dress paired with Balmain Paris Texturising Salt Spray

£390, www.harveynichols.com  and £19.50, www.thisisbeautymart.com

As you’ve probably noticed, I’m on the hunt for great summer buys. I’ve had enough of winter, of tights and coats, and I’m desperate to pack a suitcase and go on holiday. This dress screams holiday to me, even if my holiday is still months away - but if I can just stow it away in my summer ­holiday box, I know it will make the wait less painful.

My single most worn item last year was in fact a J Crew red silk maxi dress. I wore it indiscriminately from beach to al fresco dinners, pairing it with everything from flats to wedges. I’m now looking to repeat-buy with this vibrant orange style.

Maxi dresses are so forgiving and easy to wear. While this backless version will work as a beach cover­-up only for me, the brave bra­less ones can wear it with a pair of chic metallic flats and beach ­tousled hair for a show­stopping entrance at your next summer party.

4) Zadig and Voltaire brocade skirt paired with James Read Bronzing Mousse

£310, www.harveynichols.com  and £24.50, www.thisisbeautymart.com

It’s time to be brave and get those legs out (nothing that a little body bronzer can’t help with) and wear lots of skirts! I have recently invested in a brocade skirt and have been wearing it with lightweight knits, buttoned-down shirts and even slogan T­ shirts and sweatshirts.

I’m a huge fan of the statement skirt and see it as my go-­to uniform when jeans just won’t cut it. I love this style, which sits perfectly mid-thigh and looks great with flats and heels. A brocade skirt is sort of season­less too and will look just as good in winter with thick matte tights, making it a great investment buy.

5) Whistles black crepe top paired with DHC Liquid Eyeliner Ex Black

£155, www.harveynichols.com  and £16.00, www.thisisbeautymart.com

A little black top can be just as versatile (if not more) as a little black dress – think of the endless possibilities. This multi-tasking wardrobe must-­have should be a good quality item, with the right cut and fit: something that you will love and take care of over the years.

Whistles is a master when it comes to creating these wardrobe staples and this black crepe top is no exception. The neckline lends itself perfectly to be adorned with a statement necklace and it would look great with tailored trousers and smart flats or tucked into your statement skirt. I would probably wear it to dress up a pair of jeans on a Friday night, styled with sky-­high heels, a pair of bejewelled crystal earrings and, to finish the look off, a flick of black eye liner. Très chic.


