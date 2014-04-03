Fashion High Five: The must-have makeup accessories for spring

1) Ray Ban Wayfarer paired with Daniel Sandler Luxury Matte Lipstick in Marilyn
£120, www.harveynichols.com and £13.25, www.thisisbeautymart.com
I’ve come to the conclusion that an on-trend pair of sunglasses can totally transform your everyday look, taking it from boring to cool. I’ve tried this theory myself and suddenly a rather uninteresting jeans and T-shirt combo goes from uninspiring to rock’n’roll.
Bloggers and fashion editors have been ahead of the curve on this for a while, hence why we see the likes of Anna del Russo and Eva Chen wearing crazy, bejewelled, colourful sunglasses at the shows.
For me however, nothing beats a classic pair of Wayfarers. They are the perfect combination of classic and hip, and look amazing with a bright lip. One of my favourite front-rowers, Joanna Hillman from US Harper’s Bazaar, is never seen without her black Wayfarers and scarlet lipstick, and always takes a good picture. I think that with the summer months ahead, the best investment you can make is a good quality pair of sunglasses (best worn with a matte lip) that will breathe new life into your everyday look.
2) Valentino studded plastic sandals paired with Revlon Nail Enamel In One Perfect Coral 990
£170, www.harveynichols.com and £6.50, www.thisisbeautymart.com
I’ve been in love with the Valentino Rockstuds shoes forever. I’ve tried them on in black, pink and red, I’ve added them to my wish list a number of times and hoped Santa would bring them to me at Christmas… Yet the steep price (around £600) has always put me off.
So I am thrilled to find out that you can buy into this fabulous shoe at a more reasonable price, by going for the plastic beach version. I’m not a flip flop girl and often don’t know what to wear at the beach. Leather sandals get ruined and having already spent a summer as a mum to a toddler, I’ve realised that you need a shoe that is water, sand and ice cream resistant. This Valentino number will be the perfect addition to my holiday wardrobe. Complete with a glossy coral pedicure, it will always make me feel stylish and put together – even with an ice cream pouring down my legs!
3) DKNY orange maxi dress paired with Balmain Paris Texturising Salt Spray
£390, www.harveynichols.com and £19.50, www.thisisbeautymart.com
As you’ve probably noticed, I’m on the hunt for great summer buys. I’ve had enough of winter, of tights and coats, and I’m desperate to pack a suitcase and go on holiday. This dress screams holiday to me, even if my holiday is still months away - but if I can just stow it away in my summer holiday box, I know it will make the wait less painful.
My single most worn item last year was in fact a J Crew red silk maxi dress. I wore it indiscriminately from beach to al fresco dinners, pairing it with everything from flats to wedges. I’m now looking to repeat-buy with this vibrant orange style.
Maxi dresses are so forgiving and easy to wear. While this backless version will work as a beach cover-up only for me, the brave braless ones can wear it with a pair of chic metallic flats and beach tousled hair for a showstopping entrance at your next summer party.
4) Zadig and Voltaire brocade skirt paired with James Read Bronzing Mousse
£310, www.harveynichols.com and £24.50, www.thisisbeautymart.com
It’s time to be brave and get those legs out (nothing that a little body bronzer can’t help with) and wear lots of skirts! I have recently invested in a brocade skirt and have been wearing it with lightweight knits, buttoned-down shirts and even slogan T shirts and sweatshirts.
I’m a huge fan of the statement skirt and see it as my go-to uniform when jeans just won’t cut it. I love this style, which sits perfectly mid-thigh and looks great with flats and heels. A brocade skirt is sort of seasonless too and will look just as good in winter with thick matte tights, making it a great investment buy.
5) Whistles black crepe top paired with DHC Liquid Eyeliner Ex Black
£155, www.harveynichols.com and £16.00, www.thisisbeautymart.com
A little black top can be just as versatile (if not more) as a little black dress – think of the endless possibilities. This multi-tasking wardrobe must-have should be a good quality item, with the right cut and fit: something that you will love and take care of over the years.
Whistles is a master when it comes to creating these wardrobe staples and this black crepe top is no exception. The neckline lends itself perfectly to be adorned with a statement necklace and it would look great with tailored trousers and smart flats or tucked into your statement skirt. I would probably wear it to dress up a pair of jeans on a Friday night, styled with sky-high heels, a pair of bejewelled crystal earrings and, to finish the look off, a flick of black eye liner. Très chic.