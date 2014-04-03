Fashion High Five: The must-have makeup accessories for spring

1) Ray Ban Wayfarer paired with Daniel Sandler Luxury Matte Lipstick in Marilyn £120, www.harveynichols.com and £13.25, www.thisisbeautymart.com I’ve come to the conclusion that an on-­trend pair of sunglasses can totally transform your everyday look, taking it from boring to cool. I’ve tried this theory myself and suddenly a rather uninteresting jeans and T-shirt combo goes from uninspiring to rock’n’roll. Bloggers and fashion editors have been ahead of the curve on this for a while, hence why we see the likes of Anna del Russo and Eva Chen wearing crazy, bejewelled, colourful sunglasses at the shows. For me however, nothing beats a classic pair of Wayfarers. They are the perfect combination of classic and hip, and look amazing with a bright lip. One of my favourite front-rowers, Joanna Hillman from US Harper’s Bazaar, is never seen without her black Wayfarers and scarlet lipstick, and always takes a good picture. I think that with the summer months ahead, the best investment you can make is a good quality pair of sunglasses (best worn with a matte lip) that will breathe new life into your everyday look.

2) Valentino studded plastic sandals paired with Revlon Nail Enamel In One Perfect Coral 990 £170, www.harveynichols.com and £6.50, www.thisisbeautymart.com I’ve been in love with the Valentino Rockstuds shoes forever. I’ve tried them on in black, pink and red, I’ve added them to my wish list a number of times and hoped Santa would bring them to me at Christmas… Yet the steep price­ (around £600) has always put me off. So I am thrilled to find out that you can buy into this fabulous shoe at a more reasonable price, by going for the plastic beach version. I’m not a flip flop girl and often don’t know what to wear at the beach. Leather sandals get ruined and having already spent a summer as a mum to a toddler, I’ve realised that you need a shoe that is water, sand and ice cream resistant. This Valentino number will be the perfect addition to my holiday wardrobe. Complete with a glossy coral pedicure, it will always make me feel stylish and put together – even with an ice cream pouring down my legs!

3) DKNY orange maxi dress paired with Balmain Paris Texturising Salt Spray £390, www.harveynichols.com and £19.50, www.thisisbeautymart.com As you’ve probably noticed, I’m on the hunt for great summer buys. I’ve had enough of winter, of tights and coats, and I’m desperate to pack a suitcase and go on holiday. This dress screams holiday to me, even if my holiday is still months away - but if I can just stow it away in my summer ­holiday box, I know it will make the wait less painful. My single most worn item last year was in fact a J Crew red silk maxi dress. I wore it indiscriminately from beach to al fresco dinners, pairing it with everything from flats to wedges. I’m now looking to repeat-buy with this vibrant orange style. Maxi dresses are so forgiving and easy to wear. While this backless version will work as a beach cover­-up only for me, the brave bra­less ones can wear it with a pair of chic metallic flats and beach ­tousled hair for a show­stopping entrance at your next summer party.

4) Zadig and Voltaire brocade skirt paired with James Read Bronzing Mousse £310, www.harveynichols.com and £24.50, www.thisisbeautymart.com It’s time to be brave and get those legs out (nothing that a little body bronzer can’t help with) and wear lots of skirts! I have recently invested in a brocade skirt and have been wearing it with lightweight knits, buttoned-down shirts and even slogan T­ shirts and sweatshirts. I’m a huge fan of the statement skirt and see it as my go-­to uniform when jeans just won’t cut it. I love this style, which sits perfectly mid-thigh and looks great with flats and heels. A brocade skirt is sort of season­less too and will look just as good in winter with thick matte tights, making it a great investment buy.