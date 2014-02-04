Fashion High Five: Budget fashion buys under £100

Laura Fantacci, founder of Wearing It Today and fashion stylist, shares her top five buys under £100 for when you need to be fashionably thrifty… 1) The bomber jacket

£44.95, www.gap.co.uk Every so often something creeps up on the catwalk that I look at and think: “Really!?” However, systematically I end up warming to it and eventually buying it. The bomber jacket would definitely be one of those items. I am actually so excited to wear mine that I have been saving it to wear at the shows. What do you wear a bomber jacket with? Well, everything, it’s just a jacket and the sooner I grasped that, the sooner I realised that it’s actually a great little buy. I can’t wait to glam it up instead of dressing it down; I love the idea of adding a sports luxe touch to a statement skirt or a print dress during the day. Opt for navy rather than black (chicer) but don’t shy away from print and detailing. If you are a bomber-virgin though this chic GAP number will ease you into the trend. 2) The slip-on trainer

£95, www.kurtgeiger.com Remaining in sporty territory, if you are looking to buy just one item to update your spring wardrobe, the slip-on trainer is definitely the item to choose. And for once it’s a comfortable choice too. Think of it as the new ballerina, and wear it with virtually everything. I’ve started building a small capsule wardrobe of different colours, textures and print that I can mix and match with my daily outfits. They are affordable (you can find them everywhere from Primark to Miu Miu), super comfy (they make the perfect commute shoe) and ever so versatile. I love this Kurt Geiger leopard print pair; they will look great clashed with a stripy tee or even with an on-trend ankle grazing pair of trousers. When the warm weather arrives I will wear mine at the weekend with rolled up denim and a logo tee, and I might even pair them with a floral skirt or even sleek black trousers. This season is all about adding a touch of sports luxe and the slip-on trainer is the cool way to do that. 3) The hair barrette

£90, www.net-a-porter.com If you thought fashion and beauty didn’t go hand in hand, then think again. One of the hottest accessories you can be seen wearing this season is in fact the hair barrette. This is because the coolest haircut to be seen is the shaggy, shoulder length bob (Alexa Chung, Margherita Missoni, Kirsten Dunst; the list goes on). The modern way to wear a hair barrette is on a side parting or even piled on at different angles, and the more fun, colourful and eye catching the better. Think of Gwyneth Paltrow's character Margot in Wes Anderson’s movie The Royal Tenenbaums. This Valentino clip is the perfect example of studded perfection, but if you are looking for a cheaper alternative look in places like COS and Accessorize for neon coloured bobbi pins and perspex clips. 4) The peplum skirt

£55, www.asos.com In the winter I’m much more of a trousers girl; I get cold, it gets wet, you have to wear tights so trousers and jeans become a much more practical option. Come the summer, I will live in skirts. I first saw this dreamy number in peach at the ASOS press day back in fall and it was love at first sight. I’m a huge “statement skirt” fan and this drop waist, peplum style in the chicest shade of pink has got to make the ultimate of statements (shown here in black and also available in green). Sadly I am too short to sport this style, but if you are tall this is the perfect skirt for you. Wear it with a tucked in crisp white shirt and a pair of black sandals (to harden it up) for a day or important meetings, or ditch the old dress for a cool separates ensemble at your next summer wedding. You might not wear this skirt every day but you will certainly treasure it as a little bit of couture at high street prices. 5) The weekend sweatshirt