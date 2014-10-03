Fashion High Five: Fashion week sports trends

Laura Fantacci 3 October 2014
sports-at-fashion-week

Laura Fantacci brings us the lowdown on fashion week's hottest sports trends

NEW YORK

Wear your sweat pants at work

J.Crew

J.Crew’s president Jenna Lyons has been doing it for years - but we are only just getting our heads around incorporating sportswear into our everyday wear. The J.Crew SS presentation in New Your was a great example of how you can update your classic items with a touch of sports luxe by taking them out of their context: pair chic drawstring trousers with strappy sandals and you are good to go.

LONDON

Pair your trainers with your sequins

Burberry

At Burberry in London, Christopher Bailey sent his models down the catwalk in super chic white trainers paired with everything from tulle dresses to sequined pencil skirts. Being a total high/low dresser myself it goes without saying it was probably my favourite show of the season. Dress down your favourite evening items with a pair of trainers in the day and you will get twice as much wear of them.

MILAN

Wear your football shirt with your pencil skirt

Stella Jean

Stella and Jean in Milan was all pairing bright and bold prints with oversize football shirts. Now it has to be said this is not a look that you are likely to reproduce literally, but adding a sports inspired t-shirt to your pencil skirt is certainly you could try out. I love the idea of an oversize one too – just make sure you think about balancing out proportions so if your T-shirt is a bit loose, pair it with a feminine pencil skirt and vice versa.

PARIS

It’s all about performance fabrics

Carven

Sportswear next season is not only about iconic sportswear items like trainers and hoodies; it also emerged in the way dresses are made and the fabrics that are used. Carven was a great example of this models strutting down the catwalk in body-con mini dresses that had white exposed zips and were made out of scuba or performance wear fabrics. Yet there was nothing that screamed out sportswear, it’s a very clever and subtle way to embrace the sportswear trend.


