Fashion High Five: Summer Must-Haves

Laura Fantacci 24 July 2014
Reporting from Italy (and in total holiday-mode), here are my tried and tested summer must-haves for a stylish yet practical holiday

The day-to-night espadrille

Espadrilles are this summer’s version of a slip on trainer - I don’t know why it took me so long to embrace this style yet this year they’ve become my ultimate summer wardrobe staple.  Great paired with a pair of jeans when travelling, with a kaftan on the beach and even with a little evening frock, espadrilles are stylish, a little bit preppy and very comfortable. I have the white version of this lace number (they come in black too), and can confirm that they look super expensive (sorry Valentino!) and are an absolute bargain.

ASOS JESSIE Espadrilles, £12, available to  buy online

The tomato red bikini

People watching on the beach has given me a huge shopping-itch for a show stopping red piece of swimwear, so much so that I’ve decided that next year it will be my first summer holiday purchase. Red pretty much looks great on any skin coloring and it’s such a chic shade when paired with white, tan and neutrals. I love this tomato red style from Reiss that might just end up in my shopping bag a little earlier than next year...

Reiss Foldover Halterneck bikini top in Cardinal Red, £20, available to  buy online

The “market” basket bag

Another great bargain, this raffia bag is actually from H&M home and is classified as a storage basket, but it makes a super chic beach bag too and it’s all I’ve been wearing on my holiday in Sicily. It holds a multitude of beach essentials and I love how easy it to throw everything in it and how light it is to carry. I prefer this natural raffia shade but it comes in a sleek black and a monochrome stripe too.

H&M Storage basket, £12.99, available to  buy online

The white summer dress

I have often considered packing an all-white summer suitcase, there is no other colour that looks so effortlessly stylish and says summer as much as it.  Whatever you do, a little white dress is a must-pack on any summer holiday; it looks great with a tan and is always appropriate. I’ve had my eye on this J.Crew number for a while, I love the length and versatility of it, you can wear it paired with a simple leather sandal and a boho clutch or dress it up a little with a summer heel and monochrome accessories.

J. Crew Collection Mixed Eyelet Dress, £198, available to  buy online

The barely there necklace

I never pack expensive jewellery on a summer holiday (too afraid of it getting lost, stolen, forgotten) but I do love to bring a jewellery pouch filled with lots of fun and delicate layerable costume jewellery. I recently discovered the Z for Accessorize range (designed by jewellery designer Zara Simon) and I have virtually bought the entire collection. There is so much to choose from and with prices starting at £7 you needn’t be picky. My favourite piece is this long necklace with pendant that looks great with all my summer dresses and peasant blouses.

Dhara Spear Long Pendant Necklace, £17, available to  buy online

