Fashion High Five: The best dressed at the Oscars 2014

1. Lupita for charismatic colour

The Outfit: Lupita was my favourite actress last night (and throughout awards season), opting for a modern day princess-pleated gown from the master that is Miuccia Prada. Fashion Ed Style Notes: Lupita wears colour like no one else, and together with Michelle Williams in her famous yellow gown, this dress makes it into my favourite Oscar dresses of all times. I loved absolutely everything about it: the soft pastel blue (said to be inspired by her growing up in Nairobi) on her dark glowing skin; the plunging neckline with nipped in waistline that suits her petite shape perfectly; the subtle sparkly embroidery on the fabric and the way the skirt moved when the actress walked on the red carpet. The Extras: To complete the look Lupita wore a Fred Leighton hair band worn over her sculptured shaved head that put her one step ahead of everyone else and making her the epitome of cool. I think this dress (complete with Oscar) will certainly make a mark in Academy Award fashion history. 2. Olivia Wilde for pregnancy chic

The Outfit: Olivia Wilde looked absolutely stunning in her Valentino Couture gown. Fashion Ed Style Notes: I've had to attend a black tie event whilst heavily pregnant and have experienced myself the extra challenges of trying to look good in a full length gown. Your body proportions change entirely, you can forget a waistline and cleavage is most certainly a no go (not to mention trying to walk in high heels). What I love about Olivia's dress is that she looked subtly sexy while remaining completely chic. I love the demure high collar juxtaposed with the exposed back line. The Extras: Olivia accessorised perfectly with chunky bangles, drop earrings and a cool oversized cocktail ring looking modern yet timeless. Make-up and hair were flawless too with a simple eyeliner flick and ever so slightly messy bun. I think this look will go down in history as red carpet pregnancy perfection. 3. Cate Blanchett for nude beauty

The Outfit: Cate Blanchett is an absolute vision in this flesh tone, delicately embroidered Armani Prive dress. Fashion Ed Style Notes: Cate reminds me of a nymph or an underwater fantasy sea creature with her pale skin and perfect features. I love the ’40s hairdo and the fluttering fake eyelashes; overall she's a romantic dream. The Extras: Had I been Cate’s stylist I would have probably added a touch of colour, perhaps a coral lip or a hint of red in the shoe or jewellery, yet you cannot fault this classically beautiful look. 4. Jennifer Lawrence for a simple power statement

The Outfit: Jennifer embodies a modern screen siren in this tomato red Christian Dior strapless gown. Fashion Ed Style Notes: I love the peplum detail which adds a touch of modernity to an otherwise very simple dress. I always say that if you wish to make a statement (or an entrance in this case) red is definitely the colour to choose, and she suits it perfectly with her honey blonde hair. The Extras: Jennifer accessorised with a metallic box clutch and a sparkly long necklace, which worn back to front gently adorns her back. But my favourite final touch to her look is her wildly styled hair. She could have opted for a classic chignon or a slick hairdo, but this slightly undone, ‘impeccably messy’ hair style is oh so much cooler. Top marks for Jennifer Lawrence and her modern approach to red carpet glamour. 5. Julia Roberts for Dark Drama