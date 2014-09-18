Fashion High Five: What a fashion editor wears at London Fashion Week

I look forward to London Fashion Week like a child looks forward to Christmas; for a fashion editor it is the perfect opportunity to wear all our favourite things, including the ones that only get to see the light of day during catwalk season. My rule is that anything goes, nothing is too extravagant or out of place (as long as it still feels like me), and the perfect example of this is a Jil Sander neon pink skirt that I wore in Paris last season (I also love this Roksanda flared maxi skirt , £1,210).

I remember buying it years ago and thinking that no, I probably wasn't going to wear it to strut down Oxford Street but it would be a great fashion week piece. And it was! I paired it with a simple black-cropped knit and ankle ribbon tie detail courts in Paris (yes it was freezing!) and made a total statement. This season I wore a billowing Whistles gown , £650. It's long at the back but short at the front so you can totally wear it in the day too. I wore it to the shows paired with a denim jacket and then took it off for a glamorous soiree to celebrate LFW in the evening.

Another fashion week essential is a pair of fabulous sunglasses – days are long and sometimes it’s quite nice to know that you can hide behind a pair of shades. Last season I wore a pair of red Ray Bans , £110, throughout fashion week and I loved how they injected a bit of colour to everything I wore.

Especially during LFW, I really like to pay tribute to all the amazing talent that is born in the UK so I like to wear something like a trench from Burberry or a pair of outrageous shoes from the amazing Sophia Webster (I love this Nicole pair, £495). I pair them with something simple like a pair of jeans and a cashmere sweater – no need to add anything else.