Fashion High Five: What to wear in September

The perfect ankle boot

A pair of flat, black ankle boots are high on my list of things to buy for fall and also a great transitional piece to add to your wardrobe. In fall you can wear them with bare legs and a little dress; I love wearing mine at the weekend with my Isabel Marant Etoile drop waist dress and a denim jacket. Come winter, switch to matte tights and skirts and wear with your jeans too. I love this pair from Karen Millen; they are super flattering on and the most commute-friendly shoe you can own in the winter. Karen Millen ankle boots, £199, available to buy next week at karenmillen.com The leopard print overcoat

Leopard print is huge next season - I loved it mixed in with snakeskin on the Givenchy catwalk and worn in a 60’s style on the Gucci models. My suggestion is to buy into this trend early and make the most of it throughout the winter. This season I’m going to invest in a leopard print coat; it’s the sort of thing that will always come back in fashion and a great little staple to have in your wardrobe. Don’t be precious about it, wear it as you would a neutral - mix it in with your tailoring for a day at work and with your denim at the weekend. Carven Leopard printed wool coat, available to buy at Carven store, London or online soon The super light merino

Living in the UK, one of the things I never put away in my twice-yearly wardrobe swap-over is the super light merino wool sweater. It’s the single most versatile item in my wardrobe and having a plethora of them in different colours is one of the best investments I’ve ever made. I love this style from J.Crew - it’s the perfect crew neck (ready to be adorned with a statement necklace) and my favourite shade is Heather Gray - I wear it with everything from my collection of crazy skirts to tailored trousers. One word of advice: they fit a little big, so go one size down. Merino wool Tippi sweater in heather grey, £79.50, available to buy online The (super) skinny jean

You can never have too many pairs of jeans and come September I always like to invest in a new pair to take me through the winter. I was excited to hear about the Rizzo (named by Donna Ida after Rizzo from Grease), a new super skinny style that comes up high on the waist and cuts off just at the top of the ankle. It is perfect worn with flats and bare feet in September, and then tucked into your boots later in the winter. It comes in five different washes and I’m a fan of the super versatile grey. IDA Rizzo High Top Ankle Skinny Jean in Foggy London, £160, available to buy online The Equipment shirt