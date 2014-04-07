Fashion Targets Breast Cancer launches 2014 campaign

This year's Fashion Targets Breast Cancer campaign launches today on April 7, and with a focus on strong female role models it's sure to be one of the most successful yet.

Designed to raise funds for Breakthrough Breast Cancer, each piece in the new fashion collection carries a minimum 30% donation to the charity - giving you plenty of reason to Wear Your Support for the 2014 campaign.

Now in its eighteenth year, the leading fashion fundraiser has teamed up with high street heroes Marks & Spencer, River Island, Warehouse, Topshop, Debenhams, Laura Ashley and Superga to create a trendsetting collection of clothes and accessories.

With a Pastel Sundae range setting us up for spring with peachy tones and pretty prints as well as the On Target collection for empowering monochrome classics, there's something for everyone - meaning we can all get in on the act of donating to the great cause. For something a little more everyday, there's also the Breezy Daze range which includes Henry Holland jeans, slogan t-shirts and casual pink trainers by Superga.

Be a (role) model and add some stylish good deeds to your wardrobe - head to fashiontargetsbreastcancer.org.uk to make a difference today.