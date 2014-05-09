Find your perfect bikini at the new Orlebar Brown pop-up stores

Ayesha Muttucumaru 9 May 2014
get-the-gloss-orlebar-brown-store-1

Notting Hill is the latest spot to visit to shop for your summer wardrobe

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Although bikini season  is drawing closer, we are yet to set out to buy, ahem, our actual bikinis. However, we can thankfully get one step closer to giving our summer wardrobe a touch of designer flair, thanks to the new series of  Orlebar Brown  pop-ups.

Following on from the success of the Orlebar Brown Summer Stores in 2012 and 2013, this year’s additions are sure to prove just as popular. With pop-ups in Covent Garden, Chelsea and New York already, Notting Hill is now the newest hot spot for summer apparel, boasting two impressive stories housing all manner of shorts, beachwear and swimwear for men, women and kids too.

Suddenly holiday shopping doesn’t seem such a daunting task...

The Orlebar Brown pop-up stores can be found at:

11 Floral Street, Covent Garden, WC2E 9DH,

84-86 Sloane Avenue, Chelsea, SW3 3DZ,

206 Westbourne Grove, Notting Hill, W11 2RH,

23 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, New York.

For the chance to win £500 to spend on anything from the womenswear collection, enter our competition here .


