Find your perfect bikini at the new Orlebar Brown pop-up stores

Although bikini season is drawing closer, we are yet to set out to buy, ahem, our actual bikinis. However, we can thankfully get one step closer to giving our summer wardrobe a touch of designer flair, thanks to the new series of Orlebar Brown pop-ups.

Following on from the success of the Orlebar Brown Summer Stores in 2012 and 2013, this year’s additions are sure to prove just as popular. With pop-ups in Covent Garden, Chelsea and New York already, Notting Hill is now the newest hot spot for summer apparel, boasting two impressive stories housing all manner of shorts, beachwear and swimwear for men, women and kids too.

Suddenly holiday shopping doesn’t seem such a daunting task...

The Orlebar Brown pop-up stores can be found at:

11 Floral Street, Covent Garden, WC2E 9DH,

84-86 Sloane Avenue, Chelsea, SW3 3DZ,

206 Westbourne Grove, Notting Hill, W11 2RH,

23 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, New York.

