Get The Gloss attends The Vogue Festival 2014

1 April 2014
get-the-gloss-vogue-festival

The glitz and glamour of the third annual Vogue Festival is how all festivals should be...

This past weekend the fash pack descended upon London’s Southbank to attend the third annual Vogue Festival.

In between talks from Naomi Campbell, Tory Burch and Manolo Blahnik, visitors were able to indulge in some serious beauty therapy at the Burberry Beauty stations, Hersheson Blow Out Bars and Opi Nail stations. For those fancying more of a cosmetic catch-up Bobbi Brown and Chanel were on-hand to prep, prime and perfect.

Post-pampering, a spot of shopping could be had at the Vogue shop, which sold own-branded merchandise. There was also the Vogue Cinema, a champagne bar and a Harrods-branded catwalk on which attendees could live out their runway dreams.

Not to mention mega models such as Karlie Kloss , Edie Campbell and Jourdan Dunn, who were seen strutting around the event whilst fashion’s most-forward took their neon trainers and Chanel backpacks into the social media-ready selfie station to get snap-happy.

By all accounts it was the epitome of how a perfect festival should be - no camping or muddy boots here please.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

Explore More