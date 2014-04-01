Get The Gloss attends The Vogue Festival 2014

This past weekend the fash pack descended upon London’s Southbank to attend the third annual Vogue Festival.

In between talks from Naomi Campbell, Tory Burch and Manolo Blahnik, visitors were able to indulge in some serious beauty therapy at the Burberry Beauty stations, Hersheson Blow Out Bars and Opi Nail stations. For those fancying more of a cosmetic catch-up Bobbi Brown and Chanel were on-hand to prep, prime and perfect.

Post-pampering, a spot of shopping could be had at the Vogue shop, which sold own-branded merchandise. There was also the Vogue Cinema, a champagne bar and a Harrods-branded catwalk on which attendees could live out their runway dreams.

Not to mention mega models such as Karlie Kloss , Edie Campbell and Jourdan Dunn, who were seen strutting around the event whilst fashion’s most-forward took their neon trainers and Chanel backpacks into the social media-ready selfie station to get snap-happy.

By all accounts it was the epitome of how a perfect festival should be - no camping or muddy boots here please.