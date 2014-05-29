Get The Gloss wins P&G award for Best Website

29 May 2014
p-g-award-2014

Get The Gloss has won Best Website at the prestigious P&G Awards for the second year running

If you’re wondering why we all seem in a bit of a dither today here at GTG towers, it’s because we’ve just been announced as the lucky winners of the P&G Award for Best Website… for the second year running. (Not that we’re boasting.)

For those of you who don’t breathe beauty like the Glossy Posse do, the P&G Awards are like The BAFTAs of our manicured little world. Celebrating the best the beauty and grooming industry has to offer, they reward the talented hands who craft and create some of the best loved beauty content for blogs, magazines and websites across the country.

Currently in its tenth year, the Awards are judged by a panel of prestigious industry experts like this year’s writer Maggie Alderson and makeup artist Caroline Barnes. Up against stiff competition in our category from the likes of Never Underdressed and Telegraph Beauty, Get The Gloss is delighted to be taking the award for Best Website home.

We couldn’t do what we do without our fabulous team of writers, bloggers, designers and (of course) readers, and are ever grateful for their continued support and expertise. There’s just time to congratulate our fellow nominees and winners before we crack open the bubbly…

And the winners are:

The Design: Sophie Beresiner at ELLE Beauty for ‘Get the Best Hair of Your Life’

The Image: Samantha Flowers at Stylist magazine for ‘Welcome to the Dollhouse’

The Word: Kelly Gilbert at British Vogue for ‘Fine Lines’

The Blogger: Lee Kynaston for groomingguru.co.uk

The Vlogger: Sali Hughes for salihughesbeauty.com


