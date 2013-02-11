Grammys and BAFTA style: suits you, madam

Judy Johnson 11 February 2013
get-the-gloss-baftas-grammys-2013-beyonce-sarah-jessica-parker

Standing out on the red carpet at both the Grammys and the BAFTAs last night were a few fearless females who proved who really wears the trousers in the style stakes

Two star-studded events took place last night on both sides of the pond with celebrities flocking to both the BAFTAs and the Grammys 2013.

Ever the trend-spotter, we couldn't help but notice how many A-listers, including the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Beyonce, had opted for dressing up without the dress in androgynous chic.

Over in the States, ever the independent woman and aptly If I Were A Boy singer Beyonce shunned the usual dress code of flowing gowns and daring necklines with a monochrome Osman pantsuit.

With split sleeves and a figure-hugging fit that showed off her trim waistline, the star looked every bit the yummy mummy with matching bracelets adorning each wrist and a Swarovski clutch bag to top it all off. Her glossy locks were slicked back into a cool and classic low pony, while she mixed her usual strong brows and lined eyes with a pop of red lipstick that matched her pedicure. Team Gloss think she nailed it.

SJP also caught our attention as she strutted on stage to present an award at the glittering BAFA ceremony in a black Elie Saab jumpsuit teamed with stunning jewellery, slinky straight hair and black pointed shoes. Looking effortlessly chic, her make-up was just as flawless with dramatic black liner and perfectly flushed cheeks. Simple, classic, yes; but the Sex and the City star got people talking, proving no one sparks a trend like she does.

The two fashionistas weren't the only ones to break the boundaries; Carey Mulligan was spotted sporting a black jumpsuit paired with a tuxedo jacket at the Grammys, with a long side-swept fringe and tousled up-do to soften the look.

Whether it was a cheeky nod to the infamous 'memo' about keeping the skimpy outfits to a minimum, a way of minimising goose bump skin in this freakishly cold snap or simply a style choice, we're loving the masculine look on these leading ladies - they rock a suit far better than a few of the men on the red carpet…




