GTG's NET-A-PORTER Twitter takeover

Susannah Taylor 17 September 2013
get-the-gloss-net-a-porter-twitter-takeover-1

Get the Gloss is taking over NET-A-PORTER.COM's Twitter account on Wednesday 18th September from 4pm - what questions will you be asking?

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Desperate to know what type of eyeliner you should be wearing this autumn? Which lipstick is used on Kate Moss at fashion shoots or how the fash-pack keep their skin glowy during Fashion Week?

Well, you can ask away, because our very own Editor Susannah Taylor  and Creative Director Sarah Vine  will be teaming up with internet fashion royalty NET-A-PORTER.COM this Wednesday, 18th September at 4pm and taking over their Twitter account to answer all your questions.

Feel free to ask them anything you fancy, from blemish cures to blushers, top trends to eyebrow taming.

To ask a question simply tweet @ NETAPORTER  tomorrow from 4pm and follow hashtag #NETABeauty


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

