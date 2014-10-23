Harrods unveils Salon de Parfums

23 October 2014
gtg-harrods-main

Fragrance fans rejoice: The ultimate luxury scent experience has arrived at Harrods

Salon de Parfums, Harrods  new perfume emporium, has now opened on the department store’s sixth floor. A 5,090 square foot space comprising of eleven boutiques from brands including Chanel, Dior and Tom Ford as well as a unique ‘Fragrance Gallery’ showcasing scents from world-exclusive brands such as Dolce & Gabbana's Velvet Collection and Thomas Kosmala.

Mia Collins, Head of Beauty at Harrods, says: “A growing appreciation for fine fragrance and a greater interest in individuality inspired us to develop a unique perfumery concept.”

The previously unused retail space has been transformed into an intimate shopping environment with elegant chandeliers and an impressive glass-domed ceiling. To give a personal touch, each individual boutique has designed its own interior with Dior choosing to cover the walls of its space with 4,500 paper origami rose petals. As well as showcasing some of the rarest and finest fragrances on the market the space will also offer a bespoke fragrance service and the chance to purchase limited edition perfume bottles.

To celebrate the launch, the store have commissioned renowned perfumer Clive Christian to create a special edition of his No1 perfume.  In true Harrods style, the fragrance comes with an eye-watering price tag of £143,000 – the most expensive fragrance ever made.



You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Beauty

What derms have done: Dr Anita Sturnham reveals the treatments she never skips

Explore More