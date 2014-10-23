Harrods unveils Salon de Parfums

Salon de Parfums, Harrods new perfume emporium, has now opened on the department store’s sixth floor. A 5,090 square foot space comprising of eleven boutiques from brands including Chanel, Dior and Tom Ford as well as a unique ‘Fragrance Gallery’ showcasing scents from world-exclusive brands such as Dolce & Gabbana's Velvet Collection and Thomas Kosmala.

Mia Collins, Head of Beauty at Harrods, says: “A growing appreciation for fine fragrance and a greater interest in individuality inspired us to develop a unique perfumery concept.”

The previously unused retail space has been transformed into an intimate shopping environment with elegant chandeliers and an impressive glass-domed ceiling. To give a personal touch, each individual boutique has designed its own interior with Dior choosing to cover the walls of its space with 4,500 paper origami rose petals. As well as showcasing some of the rarest and finest fragrances on the market the space will also offer a bespoke fragrance service and the chance to purchase limited edition perfume bottles.

To celebrate the launch, the store have commissioned renowned perfumer Clive Christian to create a special edition of his No1 perfume. In true Harrods style, the fragrance comes with an eye-watering price tag of £143,000 – the most expensive fragrance ever made.