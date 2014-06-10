Hit the beach this summer wearing Orlebar Brown

Launched in 2007 by photographer Adam Brown, Orlebar Brown was created as a more tailored approach to men’s swim shorts after a holiday abroad made him realise how ill fitting and badly designed men’s beach fashion was.

As an antidote to the slinky Speedos and loose, loud boxer shorts available, Orlebar Brown looked to create not so much a swim short but a ‘short men could swim in’ - something that could be worn on the beach or the pool yet smart enough to wear when going for a drink or lunch. Speaking about his vision and message for the brand, founder Adam Brown said: “Our styles, fit and colours are not age or place specific. All of our shorts should look equally good either on a yacht in St. Tropez, surfing in Cornwall or at the Blue Marlin in Ibiza.”

Now in its seventh year, the stylish swim shorts in bright, punchy colors and modern prints have achieved a phenomenal following among the world’s most fashion forward men. From Ryan Reynolds and David Gandy, to Jay-Z and even Daniel Craig as James Bond, these premium shorts have gained cult-like status among every A-list hunk and discerning gentleman alike, leaving us ladies feeling a little, well, put out.

However, not wanting to leave us out on the fashion limb, the brand expanded into womenswear in June of last year and GTG couldn’t be more excited to confirm that the clothing is as sleek, sexy and smart as its male counterparts. Similarly taking inspiration from tailoring, the mix and match swim and beachwear collection comes in a range of colourful combos and prints, and all feature the signature side-fasteners for ease and comfort.

With the warm weather upon us and holidays abroad approaching, take a lead from the boys and invest in some Orlebar Browns - they’re the ultimate masters in poolside chic.

