Hot polish: the best summer 2013 nail colours

Ayesha Muttucumaru 30 May 2013
get-the-gloss-nail-colours-of-the-season-1

Accessorise your summer wardrobe with the hottest new nail colours this season

Your double digits are in for a treat this summer with this season’s must-have nail colours inspired by the sun, sea and sunset skies.

Whether your varnish vice is for nudes or neons, metallics or muted tones, these idyllic summer hues will have you going barefoot, footloose and fancy-free without hesitation. Here’s our pick of the top ten most covetable sunny shades around…

Models Own Ice Neon Polish in Luis Lemon

£5, www.modelsownit.com

Bright, bold and only for the beauty brave, this fluorescent yellow is sure to turn heads.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Bel-Argus

£18, available from the 31st of May

Dive off the deep end and into the blue with this gorgeous summertime sapphire.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Hot Spell

£14.50, www.esteelauder.co.uk

Part of the brand’s Limited Edition Bronze Goddess 2013 Collection, this fiery coral is getting snapped up fast so you’d better get in there quick!

Essie Nail Polish in DJ Play That Song

£7.99, www.amazon.co.uk

The perfect party purple, this daring shade will be our faithful dancefloor companion this summer.

Intensae 5 Free Lacquer in Marnie

16 Euros, www.intensae.com

Vibrant, rich and sultry, this is our go-to holiday red for an instant hit of night time allure.

Eve Snow Nail Lacquer in Pixie

£12, www.beautybay.com

This gorgeous pastel provides the perfect amount of creamy coverage and contains a nourishing trio of vitamin E, argan oil and ginkgo biloba to condition and strengthen.

Clinique A Different Nail Enamel for Sensitive Skins in Strappy Sandal

£12, www.clinique.co.uk

Created specifically for women with sensitive skins, this striking silver will have you channelling your inner beachside Gaga. Meat bikini not required.

Seche Nail Lacquer in Pretty Little Heartbreaker

£9.95, www.nailsbymail.co.uk

This adorable Barbie pink provides a happy hint of summertime girliness and is super quick-drying  to get you from bed to beach when time is of the essence.

Kure Bazaar Nail Polish in Caicos

£14.95, www.selfridges.com

Reminiscent of faraway shores and serene blue waves, this colour is like polish paradise for your tootsies.

NARS Madness Nail Polish

£14.50, www.narscosmetics.co.uk

From a collection inspired by Bianca Jagger at Studio 54, give nails a shock of electric ‘70s glam with this daring but wearable pop of tangerine.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More