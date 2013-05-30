Hot polish: the best summer 2013 nail colours

Your double digits are in for a treat this summer with this season’s must-have nail colours inspired by the sun, sea and sunset skies.
Whether your varnish vice is for nudes or neons, metallics or muted tones, these idyllic summer hues will have you going barefoot, footloose and fancy-free without hesitation. Here’s our pick of the top ten most covetable sunny shades around…
Models Own Ice Neon Polish in Luis Lemon
£5, www.modelsownit.com
Bright, bold and only for the beauty brave, this fluorescent yellow is sure to turn heads.
Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Bel-Argus
£18, available from the 31st of May
Dive off the deep end and into the blue with this gorgeous summertime sapphire.
Estee Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Hot Spell
£14.50, www.esteelauder.co.uk
Part of the brand’s Limited Edition Bronze Goddess 2013 Collection, this fiery coral is getting snapped up fast so you’d better get in there quick!
Essie Nail Polish in DJ Play That Song
£7.99, www.amazon.co.uk
The perfect party purple, this daring shade will be our faithful dancefloor companion this summer.
Intensae 5 Free Lacquer in Marnie
16 Euros, www.intensae.com
Vibrant, rich and sultry, this is our go-to holiday red for an instant hit of night time allure.
Eve Snow Nail Lacquer in Pixie
£12, www.beautybay.com
This gorgeous pastel provides the perfect amount of creamy coverage and contains a nourishing trio of vitamin E, argan oil and ginkgo biloba to condition and strengthen.
Clinique A Different Nail Enamel for Sensitive Skins in Strappy Sandal
£12, www.clinique.co.uk
Created specifically for women with sensitive skins, this striking silver will have you channelling your inner beachside Gaga. Meat bikini not required.
Seche Nail Lacquer in Pretty Little Heartbreaker
£9.95, www.nailsbymail.co.uk
This adorable Barbie pink provides a happy hint of summertime girliness and is super quick-drying to get you from bed to beach when time is of the essence.
Kure Bazaar Nail Polish in Caicos
£14.95, www.selfridges.com
Reminiscent of faraway shores and serene blue waves, this colour is like polish paradise for your tootsies.
NARS Madness Nail Polish
£14.50, www.narscosmetics.co.uk
From a collection inspired by Bianca Jagger at Studio 54, give nails a shock of electric ‘70s glam with this daring but wearable pop of tangerine.