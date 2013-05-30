Hot polish: the best summer 2013 nail colours

Your double digits are in for a treat this summer with this season’s must-have nail colours inspired by the sun, sea and sunset skies.

Whether your varnish vice is for nudes or neons, metallics or muted tones, these idyllic summer hues will have you going barefoot, footloose and fancy-free without hesitation. Here’s our pick of the top ten most covetable sunny shades around…

Models Own Ice Neon Polish in Luis Lemon

£5, www.modelsownit.com

Bright, bold and only for the beauty brave, this fluorescent yellow is sure to turn heads.