How to perfect your poolside style this summer

Poolside holidays are the one type of holiday where you can get away with wearing a white bikini: you don't need to worry about sand getting into the fabric and you can spend most of your time posing in something a little bit fabulous like a jewelled, ruched or a 60s-style retro shape one piece like this one by Scandale (very Betty Draper).

Accessories-wise, think about waterproof items; the floor near pools can get slippery so rubber soles at your feet are a must (how handy that Birkenstocks are back in fashion?). Opt for a tan-enhancing white such as this pair from Topshop , £26, but do avoid espadrilles because the fabric shrinks on contact with water.

Bag-wise opt for a chic splashproof perspex bag like this Reiss number that comes with a handy in-built detachable zip lock bag to keep all your bits and bobs safe.