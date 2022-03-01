How to perfect your poolside style this summer

Laura Fantacci 12 June 2014
get-the-gloss-poolside-fashion-1

Don't forget your fashion sense just because you're on holiday - here's our guide to lounging in style

Poolside holidays are the one type of holiday where you can get away with wearing a white bikini: you don't need to worry about sand getting into the fabric and you can spend most of your time posing in something a little bit fabulous like a jewelled, ruched or a 60s-style retro shape one piece like this one by Scandale  (very Betty Draper).

Accessories-wise, think about waterproof items; the floor near pools can get slippery so rubber soles at your feet are a must (how handy that Birkenstocks are back in fashion?). Opt for a tan-enhancing white such as this pair from Topshop , £26, but do avoid espadrilles because the fabric shrinks on contact with water.

Bag-wise opt for a chic splashproof perspex bag like this Reiss number  that comes with a handy in-built detachable zip lock bag to keep all your bits and bobs safe.

Don't forget your sunhat, sunnies and a cover-up  that can take you from your lounger to lunch in style, and you are good to go.


You may also like

Fashion High Five: 5 best sale buys

Fashion High Five: The top 5 clutch bags for party season

Fashion High Five: How to find a party dress for any occasion

Fashion High Five: Fashion week sports trends


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More