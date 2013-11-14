How to work out like a Victoria's Secret model 'Angel' with Justin Gelband

Of all the toned and honed bodies we see, from red carpets to the silver screen, those of the Victoria's Secret models are probably the ones we notice most. It is, after all, an underwear brand; there aren't many stitches to hide behind and the women chosen to front the company and its huge annual show are among the most sculpted in the fashion industry.



Though we're sure good genes play a part, the rest is down to hard work, taught by this man: Justin Gelband. Dubbed 'the model whisperer', the personal trainer is responsible for firming and toning the enviable bodies of Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr, all of whom are proud to be past and present members of the elite Victoria's Secret Angels.



In last night's annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 36 models strutted their stuff in the latest lingerie creations as Taylor Swift and Fall Out boy sang live on the catwalk, due to be aired on December 10 at 10pm (east coast US time) on CBS.



Themes included British Invasion, Snow Angels, Shipwrecked, Parisian Nights, Pink Network, and Birds of Paradise as the likes of Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss and Lily Aldridge walked out in hosiery and high heels amid faux snow and glittering lights.



Justin’s fitness programme promises a posterior worthy of the Angels' catwalk, not to mention toned abs, firm thighs and strong, lean limbs. Mr Gelband is particularly adept when it comes to creating strategic workouts to target the derriere; a top model tush takes work it seems, those tiny knickers aren’t the most forgiving.



Marissa Montgomery met with the man himself to find out three of his best exercises for keeping the butt in shape - take a look at the video here and below for how to workout like one of the world's top models.