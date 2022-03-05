Jenny Packham for Lancme 2013

Judy Johnson 14 May 2013
get-the-gloss-jenny-packham-for-lancome

Lancôme has teamed up once again with designer Jenny Packham to create a stylish make-up bag any fashionista would be proud of...

Here at Gloss Towers we always love it when fashion meets beauty - they simply go hand in manicured hand and it always makes for an exciting addition to our beauty stash when a new collaboration comes along.

Following last year's partnership, Lancôme has teamed up for the second time with designer Jenny Packham to create a limited edition make-up bag, which quite frankly is as adorable as the fashion collection it's based on.

MORE GLOSS: Budget beauty - fashion week essentials

As the acclaimed designer herself says, "I am delighted to be collaborating with Lancôme once again. For 2013, I wanted to create a design that is fresh and stylish, with references straight from the catwalk. With its bold print and gold accessories, it has a very modern feel."

Inspired by the Jenny Packham SS13 collection's pretty polka dot print, the 2013 edition of the cosmetics bag is available in both pink and white and includes five trial-sized products to keep you looking fresh faced on the go - ideal if you're jetting off on your summer holidays and need some travel minis as well as something chic to transport them in. Well, that's our excuse…

The bag is exclusive to Harvey Nichols from 18 May, before launching nationwide on 1 June. The new bag is complimentary when purchasing two or more Lancôme products, one of which must be skincare.


