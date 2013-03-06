Le freak, c'est chic

Anna Hunter 6 March 2013
get-the-gloss-hair-at-paris-fashion-week
Getty Images

Anna Hunter reports on the fashion faux pas seen at Paris Fashion Week

And so the final curtain falls on Paris Fashion Week and we're left desperately coveting a toughened up Chanel tweed jacket and a cosy, pastel Céline coat, not to mention a fresh Chloé girl glow. As the spotlight dims on the City of Lights, however, there are a few catwalk looks that we'll be leaving well alone, and these mainly fall in the hair category. For a capital as distingué as La Belle Paris, the follicular faux pas was a surprisingly frequent occurrence.

Being a fervent fringe fan, I'm more than partial to a bit of forehead foliage, but most will agree that the hefty bangs wafting down the catwalk at the Belgian designer AF Vandevorst's show were in urgent need of a trim. If excessive fringes have illegal status on the roads (seriously, there have been major safety warnings regarding driving with such hair hazards, I should know), they should probably be avoided on the runway too. There's nothing glamorous about the blind leading the blind in sky-high heels; the show could easily have triggered a domino-model effect.

Next on the list of coiffure crimes is Haider Ackermann, who sent his models out with wild, bleached tufts and black, felt-tip penned roots, in the manner of Edward Scissorhands only without the hands. In fact, it seemed that wild, dragged-through-a-hedge-backwards ’dos were the flavour of the week en France, as both Junya Watanabe and Gareth Pugh embraced the extreme bed head. Watanabe seemed to channel Annie The Musical with his haphazardly balanced curled wigs, while Pugh combined mussed up greasy styles with zombie style make-up.

Also on the list of 'don't try this at home' hairstyles were the frizzy, face-obscuring manes seen at Rick Owens and the spray painted swimming cap-style pin curls witnessed on the Givenchy catwalk. By far the worst offender, however, was the enfant terrible Jean Paul Gaultier, whose models sported half wigs atop their heads in the form of acrylic mullets, which were designed to clash with the models’ own hair colour. Bushy, statement brows are one thing, but toupés are quite another JPG. When the supers look a bit silly, it's probably not a look to lust after.

Despite the hair horrors that we've witnessed, it's worth heeding the wise words of legendary backstage stylist Guido Palau (partly responsible for said Jean Paul Gaultier mops): “It's not meant to be serious, it's just a bit of fashion fun.” Fashion weeks are fantasylands where anything goes, each show a fairytale envisioned by its designer. Not all of them have pretty endings, and we wouldn't have it any other way. Such perfection would trigger a case of serious Parisian ennui.

If you fancy a bit of fashion fun yourself, avoid a horrifique hair ’mare and take a trip to Hershesons  where you’ll find a fabulous array of elegant hair pieces, wigs and extensions to update your look and ensure you’re en vogue this season and beyond.


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Skin

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store

Anna Hunter
Beauty

How to fix it when fake tan goes wrong

Anna Hunter
Sex & Gynae

Why taking a break from the Pill isn’t the 'detox' you might have thought

Anna Hunter
Sex & Gynae

How to get over your 'smear fear'

Anna Hunter
Health

Why you keep getting cystitis and how to treat it

Anna Hunter
Skin

Can microneedling patches make you look more fresh faced?

Anna Hunter
Skin

How to stop alcohol from wrecking your skin

Anna Hunter
Health

How a good night's sleep could help you eat less sugar

Anna Hunter
Explore More