Like mother, like daughter

Anna Hunter 5 March 2013
get-the-gloss-like-mother-like-daughter-yasmin-le-bon-monsoon-campaign

Model mothers are passing on their talents and now their daughters have followed in their footsteps - straight down the catwalk, writes Anna Hunter

According to an ancient Chinese proverb, ‘There is only one pretty child in the world, and every mother has it’. I think we can safely say that Yasmin Le Bon definitely has it, as is evident in the new Monsoon Heritage SS13 campaign fronted by the renowned English-Iranian model and her daughter, Amber.

Shot in Rajasthan, the location of Monsoon’s original 1974 collection shoot and the origin of many of the brand’s block-printed fabrics and embroidered textiles, the campaign is a heady, exotic celebration of the high-street label’s forty years in the business. With Yasmin and Amber looking eerily sibling-like, it’s hard to believe that Yasmin herself has a thirty year career behind her. Just as Monsoon are still doing things like they used to, it seems that Yasmin has followed suit, passing down her heritage in the form of exceptionally good genes to her daughter, Amber.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that this mother-daughter duo has combined forces in the name of fashion. Amber, now a well-known model in her own right, made her catwalk debut in her mother’s arms at a Chanel show in 1991. Around that age, we Glossies were probably rolling around in a ball pit or feeding the dog Playdough.

We’ll give ourselves and our mothers a break here; we all receive and pass down something positive and invaluable from our mothers and grandmothers before us - it’s just that some mothers pass down physical perfection. Take  the Crawford family, one of these traits is, as luck would have it, killer cheekbones; as demonstrated by a wholesome Mother’s Day shoot for the American label JCPenney last year featuring Cindy with both her mother and daughter.

Other examples of mother-daughter knockouts include the gazelle-like Jerry Hall posing with her equally exquisite model daughter Georgia in campaigns for both H&M and The Sunglasses Hut, and the recent London Fog AW 12/13 imagery featuring the Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio playing with her adorable four-year-old daughter, Anja. Über-models Stella Tennant and Natalia Vodianova have also appeared in shoots with their beautiful broods. Whether these genetically blessed offspring have picked up a trick or two from their mothers, or whether they are simply having the time of their lives, there’s no doubt that most of them are naturals.

Amber, Georgia, her sister Lizzy and the achingly stylish Julia Restoin-Roitfeld are just a few of the dazzling daughters to quite literally follow in their mothers’ footsteps, modelling alongside their mums and proudly waving the family flag. Working it both independently and together, these mother-daughter teams prove that becoming your mother is certainly not something to dread.

Whatever opportunities or trials come your way, you can bet that your mother has seen it all before and come out on top. Uniting to celebrate your likenesses and differences is what Mother’s Day is all about, and even if Mario Testino doesn’t curate your snaps on the day, you can’t fake genuine joy or familial warmth. Just don’t go too far… both Pearl and Daisy Lowe have appeared as the faces/bosoms of Agent Provocateur. Not at the same time. That would be awkward. Some things just shouldn’t be shared; we draw the line at lingerie shoots. Wholesome family time is most certainly where it’s at.

The Monsoon Heritage Collection modelled by Yasmin and Amber Le Bon is available in stores nationwide in April.


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Makeup

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

Makeup

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

Anna Hunter
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Skin

Rosehip oil for face that Kate Middleton would approve of

Explore More