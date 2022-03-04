M&S x Ghost: The new winter collection has everything you need for party season

16 November 2021
m-s-x-ghost-1

The latest collaboration, in time for Christmas 2021, features satin maxi dresses and ruffled midi skirts

The M&S x Ghost collaborations  always fly off the shelves and their fifth collection is no exception. Just the ticket for party season, the cocktail-ready edit comprises 16 pieces (our poor bank balance!) available in sizes six to 20, with midi and wrap dresses we've come to love from previous collabs joined by co-ords of complementing tops, trousers and skirts. Prices range from £44 and £99, which although pricier than you'd normally expect in M&S, isn't bad for a designer pairing.

Think sumptuous satin and velvet textures, paired with Ghost's signature prints aplenty. Alongside the much-loved florals , there are starry numbers  this time round.

If you prefer block colours, you're in luck too, with olive satin midi tea dresses  and ruby red empire line frocks , just begging to be worn to Christmas parties and New Year's eve soirees. The range can be dressed down too; pair the black wrap skirt  or wide-leg trousers  with chunky jumpers for a laidback winter look.

Shop our pick of the best buys from the new M&S x Ghost autumn/winter 2021 collection

The office-to-drinks dress: Star Print Round Neck Midi Tea Dress, £69

Buy now

The dress to pair with autumn boots: Printed V-Neck Knee-Length Tea Dress, £59

Buy now

The wear-everywhere skirt: Satin Midaxi Wrap Skirt, £69

Buy now

The classic tea dress: Floral Sweetheart Neckline Mini Tea Dress, £59



Buy now

The brunch-perfect shirt: Star Print V-Neck Long Sleeve Wrap Top, £49

Buy now

The effortlessly elegant dress: Satin Midi Tea Dress, £79



Buy now

The posh Sunday lunch dress: Star Print Ruffle Midi Wrap Dress, £69

Buy now

The bold lace dress: Lace Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress, £89

Buy now

The statement print frock: Floral Midi Tea Dress, £69

Buy now

The form-fitting option: V-Neck Button Through Midi Tea Dress, £79

Buy now

The red ruffle dress for Christmas Day: High Neck Empire Line Midi Tea Dress, £79

Buy now

The New Year's Eve number: Velvet V-Neck Midi Dress with Silk, £99

Buy now

Shop our top party-ready picks from previous M&S x Ghost collections:

The Boxing Day wrap dress: Satin V-Neck Tie Sleeve Dress, £79

Buy now

The flatter-all trousers: Satin Tie Front Wide Leg Trousers, £59

Buy now

The timeless black blouse: Satin Long Sleeve Wrap Top, £49

Buy now

The New Year's Day winner: Satin V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress, £79

Buy now

The office party dress: Floral Frill Detail Knee Length Tea Dress, £69

Buy now

Shop the M&S x Ghost collection now


