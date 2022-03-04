M&S x Ghost: The new winter collection has everything you need for party season

The M&S x Ghost collaborations always fly off the shelves and their fifth collection is no exception. Just the ticket for party season, the cocktail-ready edit comprises 16 pieces (our poor bank balance!) available in sizes six to 20, with midi and wrap dresses we've come to love from previous collabs joined by co-ords of complementing tops, trousers and skirts. Prices range from £44 and £99, which although pricier than you'd normally expect in M&S, isn't bad for a designer pairing.

Think sumptuous satin and velvet textures, paired with Ghost's signature prints aplenty. Alongside the much-loved florals , there are starry numbers this time round.

If you prefer block colours, you're in luck too, with olive satin midi tea dresses and ruby red empire line frocks , just begging to be worn to Christmas parties and New Year's eve soirees. The range can be dressed down too; pair the black wrap skirt or wide-leg trousers with chunky jumpers for a laidback winter look.

Shop our pick of the best buys from the new M&S x Ghost autumn/winter 2021 collection

The office-to-drinks dress: Star Print Round Neck Midi Tea Dress, £69