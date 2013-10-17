Mavala launches Simply Sublime nail collection

17 October 2013
get-the-gloss-mavala-nail-polish

Purse-friendly nail brand Mavala has launched a collection that ensures we can wear the trends this season with the swipe of a brush, writes Katie Robertson

It’s safe to say that the catwalks of AW13 left us sadly sighing into our tired make-up bags as we pondered the difficulty (and impracticality) of re-creating the cosmetic splendour that was the ’60s inspired techni-coloured eyes of Chanel or the gold embellished brows of Dior. What’s a make-up junkie to do?

Fear not, for all is not lost as Mavala has released its new range of Simply Sublime nail polishes that have captured the classic and supreme nails colours that graced the catwalks for those such as Gucci, Emporio Armani and Bottega Veneta.

With six shades to choose from there's a colour to suit every skin tone, ranging from rich Espresso to Twilight Blue - and our personal favourite, Amethyst to ensure fashion forward fingernails at all times.

Nail colours are the quickest, cheapest way to delve into a new season and these shades are incredibly wearable yet direct from the catwalks; we’re sold.

Mavala’s Simply Sublime polishes are priced £4.50 from John Lewis


