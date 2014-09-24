Meet the new YSL eau de parfum that’s got us addicted...

Ayesha Muttucumaru 24 September 2014
gtg-daily-crush-black-opium

Fronted by London-born model Edie Campbell, new YSL Black Opium makes for the perfect pre-party season perfume

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Sweet with a darker edge, the latest incarnation of YSL Opium is everything that we’re looking for in a day to night perfume. Fronted by former Model of the Year Edie Campbell , we couldn’t think of a better fit for the new generation scent to match the eclectic combination of notes - coffee at the top, a heart of orange blossom and jasmine and vanilla as a base.

Speaking about her latest project Edie Campbell said, “My role is to embody the Black Opium woman - I suppose you have to be the living embodiment of all the intangible things the brand stands for.”

“Black Opium seems strangely familiar - it doesn't seem alien or overpowering, it has a bit more subtlety which is nice. I like the unique contrast in combination between the bitterness of coffee bean and the sweetness of vanilla.”

We completely agree - it has the depth and intensity needed to make it distinct, while at the same time maintaining the same streak of femininity reminiscent of the classic. It’s YSL Opium at its finest. And we’re hooked.

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum is £44 and available from  www.yslbeauty.co.uk .



You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
How to reduce bloating: the supplements and tips that really work
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara, £25
Jo Malone Melancholy Thistle Cologne, £58
Luminati Infrared Sauna, $3,900
Ion Skin Support Spray, $57.80
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Tweezerman Shaping Brow Brush, £10

More Gloss

Skin
I’ve tried dozens of cosmetic tweakments and this is the one I rate the most
Review
The menopause skincare ranges worth trying
Beauty
What’s the big deal with lip oils?
Beauty
Merit want you to have this free Proenza Schouler bag. But you need to hurry!
Wellbeing
8 of the best weighted blankets 2023 for a peaceful night's sleep
Beauty
October empties 2023: every product the team used up this month
Beauty
How to clean your makeup brushes so they last longer and work better
Makeup
Jodie Comer’s makeup artist wants us all to stop making these 3 foundation mistakes
Explore More