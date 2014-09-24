Meet the new YSL eau de parfum that’s got us addicted...

Sweet with a darker edge, the latest incarnation of YSL Opium is everything that we’re looking for in a day to night perfume. Fronted by former Model of the Year Edie Campbell , we couldn’t think of a better fit for the new generation scent to match the eclectic combination of notes - coffee at the top, a heart of orange blossom and jasmine and vanilla as a base.

Speaking about her latest project Edie Campbell said, “My role is to embody the Black Opium woman - I suppose you have to be the living embodiment of all the intangible things the brand stands for.”