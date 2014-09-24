Meet the new YSL eau de parfum that’s got us addicted...

Fronted by London-born model Edie Campbell, new YSL Black Opium makes for the perfect pre-party season perfume
Sweet with a darker edge, the latest incarnation of YSL Opium is everything that we’re looking for in a day to night perfume. Fronted by former Model of the Year Edie Campbell , we couldn’t think of a better fit for the new generation scent to match the eclectic combination of notes - coffee at the top, a heart of orange blossom and jasmine and vanilla as a base.
Speaking about her latest project Edie Campbell said, “My role is to embody the Black Opium woman - I suppose you have to be the living embodiment of all the intangible things the brand stands for.”
“Black Opium seems strangely familiar - it doesn't seem alien or overpowering, it has a bit more subtlety which is nice. I like the unique contrast in combination between the bitterness of coffee bean and the sweetness of vanilla.”
We completely agree - it has the depth and intensity needed to make it distinct, while at the same time maintaining the same streak of femininity reminiscent of the classic. It’s YSL Opium at its finest. And we’re hooked.
YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum is £44 and available from www.yslbeauty.co.uk .