Michael Kors to launch beauty collection

There's one designer name that's been on everyone's lips over the past few seasons and with the news that Michael Kors is about to launch a beauty collection, it will soon be on even more - in who knows how many shades.



Set to launch this summer, the fashion legend's colour cosmetics line is said to be split into three sections; Sporty, Sexy and Glam. Created with Kors' beauty and fragrance licensee, the Aramis and Designer Fragrances division of the Estee Lauder Cos. Inc., and with ads shot by Mario Testino, the collection is all about creating a specific look with a few key products.

For this reason you won't find the beauty basics such as mascara or foundation, but instead each range will include lip colours, nail polishes, and plenty of bronzing and sun products to recreate that renowned Kors glow. There will also be a fragrance to match each of the collections - Sporty Citrus, Sexy Amber and Glam Jasmine.



That's not to say you should pick just one; the designer himself told WWD that the Michael Kors woman has many layers. “In a strange way, the Michael Kors woman really is all three of those things — it’s just that she feels more strongly about one of them at certain given times," he explained. "So I asked myself, how can we express that both with colour and with fragrance?”

The fashion firecracker is on a roll, with his fragrance already launching to huge success and designs that no one can get enough of; his iconic watches now adorn many a satisfied wrist on our daily commute, his Leg Shine had us head over heels and his handbags are permanently on the GTG team's wish lists.



It seems only right that he extend his talents into beauty so we have even more exquisite products to lust after. As Kors told WWD, "It's wardrobing in the beauty world the way I do in clothing and accessories."



The collection will be available in Macy's in the US from August and at Michael Kors stores.