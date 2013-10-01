My Beauty Stash: Alison Loehnis' Fashion Week beauty kit

Susannah Taylor 1 October 2013
get-the-gloss-my-beauty-stash-alison-loehnis-fashion-stash-1

As President of what is quite possibly the chicest fashion retailer of all time, NET-A-PORTER, it is the job of Alison Loehnis to look perenially glossy at all times. Just finishing up at Paris fashion week for spring/ summer 2014, we found out what has kept her beautiful from New York to London, Milan and Paris.

ST: What is your general approach to beauty?

AL: I’m minimalist when it comes to my beauty look, I love a clean, fresh face with a clear gloss on the lips. Eyes are kept simple with a neutral shadow, several lashings of mascara and a flick of eyeliner to finish.

For lips Alison can’t be without Lucas Pawpaw Ointment, £9   “I cannot live without this. It adds a touch of gloss to lips without being sticky. I use the excess to soften cuticles. It’s my fashion week saviour, ” and By Terry’s Crayon Kohl in Black Print, £22   “I’m a liner fanatic," she says. "This has a liquid liner feel that lasts all day and creates the perfect smoky eye.”

She is also a fan of Ellis Faas Mascara in Black,£20  . This mascara is my go-to product for a quick lift - I often find myself applying it in the back of a cab on the way to a fashion week event for instant glam lashes. I love the slim brush and the creamy formula provides an even coat, so you only need to sweep once.

ST: How do you look after your skin when you are so busy and flying from city to city?

AL: Aurelia’s Probiotic Cell Repair Night Oil, £45   “It smells of orange blossom which instantly transports me into a state of zen after a packed out day of back to back shows.”

ST: What is your favourite nail colour for a/w?

AL: “A classic red nail works well with so many of this season’s trends.  I tend to wear a brighter red during the day for a pop of colour and a deep garnet coloured shade for the evening.”

Beauty Stash Still life by Ian Skelton


