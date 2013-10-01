My Beauty Stash: Alison Loehnis' Fashion Week beauty kit

ST: What is your general approach to beauty?

AL: I’m minimalist when it comes to my beauty look, I love a clean, fresh face with a clear gloss on the lips. Eyes are kept simple with a neutral shadow, several lashings of mascara and a flick of eyeliner to finish.

For lips Alison can’t be without Lucas Pawpaw Ointment, £9 “I cannot live without this. It adds a touch of gloss to lips without being sticky. I use the excess to soften cuticles. It’s my fashion week saviour, ” and By Terry’s Crayon Kohl in Black Print, £22 “I’m a liner fanatic," she says. "This has a liquid liner feel that lasts all day and creates the perfect smoky eye.”

She is also a fan of Ellis Faas Mascara in Black,£20 . This mascara is my go-to product for a quick lift - I often find myself applying it in the back of a cab on the way to a fashion week event for instant glam lashes. I love the slim brush and the creamy formula provides an even coat, so you only need to sweep once.

ST: How do you look after your skin when you are so busy and flying from city to city?

AL: Aurelia’s Probiotic Cell Repair Night Oil, £45 “It smells of orange blossom which instantly transports me into a state of zen after a packed out day of back to back shows.”