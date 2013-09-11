Nails Inc launches Fashion Week Monogram Manicure

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 September 2013
get-the-gloss-nails-inc-manicures-for-london-fashion-week-1

Nails Inc have designed the ultimate fashion-forward manicure to mark the celebrations of London Fashion Week, reports Ayesha Muttucumaru

Whether you’re Team Preen or Team Erdem, Team Rocha or Team Giles, get ready to don the glossiest of war paint and polish up drab digits with Nails Inc’s new Monogram Manicure - the ultimate five finger salute to herald the arrival of London Fashion Week.

Available at Nails Inc nail bars nationwide, this new model-mani will ensure that your fingers are firmly placed on the fashion pulse whether it’s to show allegiance to your favourite designer, big up your go-to hashtag (*cough* #GTG) or to perhaps demonstrate your prediction prowess by sporting your picks for what will be big next season.

Choose from over 150 polish shades for your base and then just add an extra £6 to the cost of any manicure for the black or white lettering to nail down a quirky modern mani courtesy of a quick fashion-forward twist. It’s as simple as ABC.

Book  online here  and  click here to find your nearest store .


Explore More