Net-A-Beaut: goodbye bank balance

The luxury online fashion retail site Net-A-Porter has always had 'look but don't click' status here at Glossy Towers, but we fear that our fingers will soon be hitting the mouse hard with the news that the achingly stylish site is evolving its already über-chic credentials to include beauty e-commerce.



Launching on 20th March, we have less than a week to wait for the first phase of Net-A-Porter's beauty arsenal and just three working days to notify our bank managers. Eleven handpicked beauty brands will lead the pack of prestigious products that have made the grade in the site's 'Quintessential Edit', so in addition to lusting over the newest Marni offering you can add some cosmetic gems to your wish-list by favourite Glossy beauty heroes such as Chantecaille, Natura Bissé, Aesop and Sarah Chapman to name but a few.

The polished product selection partners perfectly with Net-A-Porter's sleek fashion picks and current beauty editorial. Managing Director Alison Loehnis explains the benefits of fusing fashion and beauty retail and why Net-A-Porter has its perfectly filed finger on the pulse:



“We consider it a unique differentiator to be able to merchandise beauty and fashion together and educate our visitors not only on which bag or shoe to buy to get the look, but the nail polish and lipstick as well. The impulse to shop from the page applies to beauty as it does to fashion and now our customers can do both at one destination.”



For beauty addicts like us, this spells danger. Steel yourselves ladies, there are more lust-worthy brands to come. And all goodies will be whisked to your door, lovingly wrapped in the eponymous ebony box and individually plucked out by a team of accomplished and immaculate industry experts. Plus, there's the dedicated multi-lingual Customer Care team on hand to advise and assist you with your purchase 24 hours a day. One little click won't hurt will it? I mean, you could be purchasing that Miu Miu tote couldn't you? But you're not. You're showing restraint. Lipstick never hurt anyone.