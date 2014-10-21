Oscar de la Renta dies aged 82

21 October 2014
oscar-de-la-renta

Renowned fashion designer Oscar de la Renta has died after battling cancer

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

On Monday, fashion icon Oscar de La Renta passed away at the age of 82 at his home in Kent, Connecticut.

His wife, Annette de la Renta confirmed his death due to complications from cancer. The legendary designer had been battling the disease for a decade.

Over more than 60 years, Mr de la Renta built a valued position within the fashion industry and dressed countless celebrities, first ladies and socialites. He also released his own fragrance, Oscar, a gorgeous floral scent, which was launched in 1977.

Last night, Taylor Swift, who was a big fan of Mr de la Renta’s creations, led tributes to the designer.

Posting a picture of herself at the 2014 Met Gala in a gorgeous light pink de la Renta gown on Instagram, Taylor wrote, “My all-time favorite designer has passed away. Oscar, it was an honor to wear your creations and to know you. In loving memory.”

One of Mr de la Renta’s most recent creations also included the stunning bridal gown Amal Clooney wore on her wedding day.

His contribution to the fashion industry will always be remembered and admired and he’ll be deeply missed.


You may also like

How to do a blue smokey eye with Mary Greenwell
The best ways to recover after intense exercise
The pre-holiday work checklist: 8 points to cover before you leave
3 quick and easy five minute breakfast recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Bio Oil, £9.99
The Mela Weighted Blanket by Aeyla, was £139 now £69.50
MAC Glow Play Blush in Heat Index, £28
L'Oréal Paris Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine, £7.50
Fashionkilla sculpted T-shirt bodysuit, £22
H&M tailored trousers, £24.99

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Explore More