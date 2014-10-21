Oscar de la Renta dies aged 82

On Monday, fashion icon Oscar de La Renta passed away at the age of 82 at his home in Kent, Connecticut.

His wife, Annette de la Renta confirmed his death due to complications from cancer. The legendary designer had been battling the disease for a decade.

Over more than 60 years, Mr de la Renta built a valued position within the fashion industry and dressed countless celebrities, first ladies and socialites. He also released his own fragrance, Oscar, a gorgeous floral scent, which was launched in 1977.

Last night, Taylor Swift, who was a big fan of Mr de la Renta’s creations, led tributes to the designer.

Posting a picture of herself at the 2014 Met Gala in a gorgeous light pink de la Renta gown on Instagram, Taylor wrote, “My all-time favorite designer has passed away. Oscar, it was an honor to wear your creations and to know you. In loving memory.”

One of Mr de la Renta’s most recent creations also included the stunning bridal gown Amal Clooney wore on her wedding day.

His contribution to the fashion industry will always be remembered and admired and he’ll be deeply missed.