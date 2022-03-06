Pyjamas so chic you'll want to wear them all Christmas day long

The cosiest day of the year is almost upon us, and that means we’ll be needing a new pair of pyjamas to spend the Christmas Day in. From luxury pyjamas to budget sleepwear, we've rounded up the sets that will make you want to put off getting dressed all day long. In fact, we're so dedicated to hygge , that you could call us aficionados. With this in mind, our Christmas gift to you this year is our pick of the comfiest, cosiest pyjamas out there - with a few snuggly extras for those of you who are really committed to the cause. The cosiest pyjamas for under £50

H&M cotton flannel pyjamas, £19.99 The fact that these jammies are under £20 isn't the only thing that is wonderful about them. They come in two beautifully pale colourways, lending themselves to perfect year-round wearing. The fabric is 100 per cent cotton, which will help regulate body temperature. And the shorts are not only cute and sassy but elasticated so you can eat as much as you like while still looking fabulous.

Cyberjammies long-sleeved floral pyjamas, £48 Welcome to the new powerhouse of nightwear. Cyberjammies not only create beautiful modal and cotton mixed jammies, with no restricting edges for ultimate comfort but, their whole range is mix and match too. Choose from button-down shirts, drawstring trousers, slouchy tops, jersey joggers and many more, to create your perfect combination.

ASOS star print pyjamas, £28 We could fall for a star on a night sky design any day, but these beauties really took our breath away. Made from 100 per cent modal they are comfy and cosy with a little bit of stretch for those days when you don't want to move too far from the sofa.

M&S satin floral print pyjamas, £30 No life is complete without a pair of M&S jammies, from kids to adults to grannies and everything in between, M&S creates something for everyone. This particularly glorious satin PJ set brings a vintage feel to your nighttime wardrobe with the pretty teal base and classic floral print, making it a firm favourite for anyone who is happy to step outside of the box. Luxurious pyjama sets for under £100

Anthropologie ruffled pyjama, £96 Talk about the perfect set of jammies to wake up in. Bright like the sun that rises on Christmas morning, this incredible combo is just what the doctor ordered in terms of looks and comfort. Delicate and feminine with raw-edged seams and ruffles galore, Anthropologie has created a much-needed jim-jam set that will see you through from Christmas, to easter and beyond.

Joules striped floral pyjamas, £60 We're completely in love with these cool in texture and cool in look pyjamas from Joules. The delicate flowers cover the crisp lines of the blue and white pinstripe white brings a refreshing style to this traditional shirt and bottoms. Perfect if you are having a Christmas in the sun or by the fire, there will be no overheating in the 100% pure cotton but we bet there will be some envious relatives.

Bonsoir of London classic cotton pyjamas, £89 Dedicated to sleepwear, Bonsoir of London produces beautifully classic sleepwear. The refreshing aqua stripe on these reminds me of the scene in Mary Poppins where it turns into an animation. For any outfit to be able to take you back in time, is quite something, but when pyjamas start conjuring memories of childhood, there really is nothing better.

The White Company brushed cotton gingham pyjamas, £80 The White Company has succeeded in creating nightwear that truly embodies hygge. Paired with the must-have cashmere socks and chunky knit sweaters you really do feel like you have just stepped out of an alpine chalet; grab a mug of fresh cocoa, cup of tea or pint of wine, and embrace relaxation this Christmas time. Gorgeous sumptuous pyjamas for £100-£200

Desmond & Dempsey palm print pyjamas, £120 Fast becoming the cult jammies of the year, Desmond & Dempsey's signature pyjama is a redesigned version of the old boyfriend's shirt and boxers combo. Only this time it is in aesthetically pleasing prints and soft cotton. So out with the old and in with the new, because everyone needs to revamp their sleepwear wardrobe once in a while.

Eberjey jersey pyjama set, £120 Eberjey's motto is that the fabric next to the heart should express happiness, love and confidence, and we can tell you from first-hand experience that that is exactly what it expresses. The soft modal with added stretch is just glorious against the skin. Super relaxing, and super stylish, there isn't anything else we can ask for.

Rails check flannel pyjamas, £165 What more could you need at Christmas than a traditional pair of checked flannel jammies? Less chunky than the flannel pyjamas of old, these claret must-haves are luxurious and functional, whether you're wrapped up in bed with a book or cooking an entire Christmas roast with a child hanging off your leg. With these as your friend, you are set for the entire festive season.

Yolke graphic print cotton pyjamas, £145 Yolke designs both sleepwear and partywear, and you can tell both sides of the label get the same amount of love as the other, for these whimsical cotton essentials are a work of art in themselves. Deep blue like the night and adorned with the faces of lovers, these PJs would complement any visit to dreamland perfectly. Extravagant pyjamas over £200

Liberty London silk pyjamas, £425 You can count on Liberty to present us with the most gorgeous prints available to man-kind and this two-piece of charmeuse silk is no different. The colour is totally festive too, which we adore.

Sleeper feather-trim pyjamas, £245 We guarantee, that on more than one occasion everyone has wanted to wear their PJs as going-out clothes, and now thanks to the gorgeous designs from Sleeper, you can. These incredible feathered beauties look fabulous at both, home and out on the town.

Olivia Von Halle silk velvet pyjamas, £420 Is there anything more decadent than velvet jim-jams? We think not! The queen of luxury nightwear Olivia von Halle has come up trumps with this gorgeous silk and velvet pyjama set. We're not sure our bed could do these justice, but we'd be more than happy to give it ago.

Pjoys printed pyjamas, £250 We love the idea behind these artist-designed cotton PJs from Pjoys. Founder Michelle Morgan decided that with every pair sold, Pjoys will donate to a charity that supports their mission of making mental health an everyday conversation after she herself suffered from depression. Now these really are PJs with a purpose. Stylish accessories to complete the look

One Hundred Stars Queen of Hearts dressing gown, £69.95 One Hundred Stars' beautifully delicate fabric melts into your skin and is the closest we've found to being wrapped in a cloud. Perfect for travelling, lounging around the house or even a springtime staple with your favourite jeans. We guarantee once you get your hands on one of their pieces, there will be no going back.

Slip Lovely Lashes Silk Eye Mask, £50 We've all heard the benefits of sleeping with a silk eye mask, haven't we? Silk helps to prevent ageing as it absorbs less eye cream than other fabrics and also creates less tension on the eyes. It's also anti-sleep crease inducing as it doesn't create the same friction or pressure on the skin and helps aid in the ongoing fight against bed head. This beautiful eye mask is just one in the vast range of silk products that this incredible company brings to us. So, you will not only find something for anyone no matter their style but, you will be helping create a better, more wide-eyed future for them too.

The White Company Cashmere Bedsocks, £36 Granted you might think that bedsocks are just for little old ladies who have bad circulation, but think again my friends, these cashmere beauties are a must-have for anyone that enjoys the comfier things in life. Perfect for traipsing around the house hunting for gifts or curled up in bed keeping your tootsies warm, these socks can go everywhere with you. We even pop mine into my wellies on occasion (but be warned they do not like such hardwearing activities). The ideal stocking filler, I promise everyone and anyone will be grateful for the modern-day bedsocks.