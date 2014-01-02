Pat McGrath awarded an MBE for her services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry

2014’s New Year Honours List saw the inclusion of a wide-ranging and inspiring roster of deserving names all hailing from a variety of different industries. However, there was one in particular that caught the attention of we beauty fans and that was of make-up artist, Pat McGrath.

Dubbed ‘the most influential make-up artist in the world’ by Vogue and responsible for many a new season beauty trend thanks to her work on and off the catwalks, the Creative Design Director of Procter & Gamble Beauty can now add an MBE for her services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry to her impressive list of accolades.

The creative mastermind behind many of Fashion Week’s most highly sought after beauty looks (Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Anna Sui to name but a few this season alone) and responsible for countless magazine covers too, we couldn’t think of a more worthy recipient considering the influence that she’s had on runways, advertising campaigns and editorial shoots alike in recent years.

McGrath can also count herself in good company as she joins an illustrious group of previous MBE-bestowed beauty innovators, including the likes of BeautyMART Co-founder Millie Kendall and Make-up Artist Ruby Hammer (for their contributions to the cosmetics industry), Errol Douglas (for education and his services to the hairdressing industry) and Thea Green (for her services to the beauty industry).

With Fashion Week only a month away, we can’t wait to see what looks this make-up maestro has in store for us come AW14. No doubt just as in seasons gone by, she certainly won’t disappoint.