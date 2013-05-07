Punk princesses at the Met Gala

Monday night saw some of Tinseltown's biggest and brightest stars descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art for this year’s much anticipated Met Gala, and it certainly didn’t disappoint we beauty junkies.



One of the most exciting yet, this year’s “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” theme saw A-listers shun prim and proper in favour of the more daring and dramatic on a night where asymmetric lines, androgynous hairstyles and bags of attitude reigned. So who came out on top? Here are GTG’s picks of the night’s best punk beauty powerhouses.

Anne Hathaway

The hair revamp that was on everybody’s lips both during and after the night, we have to applaud the Oscar-winner for her brave colour switch up. Teamed with a bold eye, a nude lip and contrasting yellow nail art, her hair and make-up very nearly drew attention away from her show-stoppingly sheer Valentino gown. Nearly.