Punk princesses at the Met Gala

Monday night saw some of Tinseltown's biggest and brightest stars descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art for this year’s much anticipated Met Gala, and it certainly didn’t disappoint we beauty junkies.
One of the most exciting yet, this year’s “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” theme saw A-listers shun prim and proper in favour of the more daring and dramatic on a night where asymmetric lines, androgynous hairstyles and bags of attitude reigned. So who came out on top? Here are GTG’s picks of the night’s best punk beauty powerhouses.
Anne Hathaway
The hair revamp that was on everybody’s lips both during and after the night, we have to applaud the Oscar-winner for her brave colour switch up. Teamed with a bold eye, a nude lip and contrasting yellow nail art, her hair and make-up very nearly drew attention away from her show-stoppingly sheer Valentino gown. Nearly.
Karlie Kloss
Ms Kloss’s killer combination of dewy skin, bright pink lips and gunmetal infused eyes created the perfect balance of femininity and 1970s’ defiance for a look that was pretty but with an edge.
Cara Delevingne
Representing the Brits, model of the moment Cara effortlessly exuded an aura of cool, British rock ‘n’ roll courtesy of her smokey eye, studded gown and matte, textured hair. Showing that a strong eye can indeed work with a strong brow too, this is one look we can’t get enough of.
Jennifer Lopez
The prize for most gravity-defying hair has to go to J.Lo with a quiff that was worthy of having its own exhibition. Unique, individual and super-structured, we have to take our hats off to the stylist behind this piece of hairdressing art.
Kristen Stewart
Kristen must have been in her beauty element with the night’s punk theme, which was clear from the crimson-infused smokey eye that she opted for. A much more wearable way of channelling the look from Donna Karen SS13, we love the way the gorgeous red hues made her green eyes pop.