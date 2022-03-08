Ready to meet the new face, and fragrance, of the My Burberry family?

The Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer of Burberry Christopher Bailey has an eye for talent. From Douglas Booth to Eddie Redmayne to Suki Waterhouse and Emma Watson, Burberry collaborates with established national treasures, or treasures to be, on almost every campaign headed by Bailey, and the launch of the new My Burberry Black is no exception. You’re about to see Lily James, and the original My Burberry fragrance, in a way you never did before… Shot by the legendary Mario Testino, the My Burberry Black campaign oozes seduction, with a dripping backdrop of rain to keep things real, fun and...British. Of course, the ‘intense’ interpretation of the original My Burberry is also reflective of all things Blighty, with perfumer and collaborator Francis Kurkdjian revealing that the inspiration behind the really rather sultry new scent was an English garden, but not on your average sunny summer afternoon: “For My Burberry Black, Christopher Bailey wanted us to go back to the original story, the English garden. But the English garden in our new story is different because it’s evening, a different time of day and a different mood. There is a gathering storm and heavy rain yet it is warm; a captivating scent fills the garden; a sensual warmth and lushness fills the air. There is a woman in this garden, wearing only her black trench coat against her bare skin. She is a very confident woman – confident about herself and about her sensuality. I loved the idea of creating a fragrance for a more seductive woman. This was the challenge for me as a perfumer and that was the exciting thing about it.”

The confident, trench clad woman in question is, as you’ll know by now, Lily James, and it has to be said that she fits the coat, fragrance and brand perfectly, as she herself muses: “Burberry is such a quintessential British brand and it has a quintessentially British style about it, which is effortless and cool in a modern way. At the same time, there’s the heritage and craftsmanship. It feels terribly authentic. I don't think I would have ever worked with a brand that didn't encourage that idea of being yourself at the core, and I think that Burberry is all about being yourself and genuine.” “Burberry has always been a part of my life. I met Christopher Bailey quite a while ago and I have had a relationship with Burberry through wearing the clothes and it has been developing.” It’s fair to say that the feeling’s mutual (Bailey describes James as ‘clever’ and ‘lovely’), and happily Lily’s affinity with the musky rose notes of the new fragrance is heartfelt: “I've always genuinely loved rose as a smell, and I played Lady Rose in Downton Abbey, and at the heart of all the My Burberry fragrances is the rose note. It goes perfectly hand in hand with an ‘English rose’ theme. To me, My Burberry Black has a beautiful, sensual smell. I like that there's this sort of dark edge to the rose in it, the amber, and then there's the rose and peach; it feels floral but with more of a sensual muskiness to it.” “The fragrance makes me think of those long summer days and nights just as it starts to become a little stormy and intense. It’s so sensual.” Lily loves the new scent so much, it’s snuck it’s way onto her signature list, which is quite something given her passion and attachment to fragrance: “I like to choose a fragrance for every character I play and then I wear it whenever I am in character. When I was filming Downton Abbey I wore a rose perfume for Lady Rose. I chose My Burberry EDT for Juliet when I played her in London recently- it felt fresh and bright which fitted with the role. Then when I spritz the fragrances on again much later, I’m immediately back in the shoes of that character. But for me as ‘Lily’, I like to have a signature scent for myself and I really like always wearing the same perfume every day. I'm really enjoying wearing My Burberry Black as my signature scent.” When Lily wears scent, she doesn’t really do subtle application either, as she freely admits: “I spray my neck, my arms and then I walk through it, too. I do it all! [Laughs] The walking through is great. I’m sure it’s a massive waste of a perfume, but I enjoy it.”