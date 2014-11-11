Selfish Mother launches #MotherTee in aid of Women for Women International

Molly Gunn, fashion journalist and the editor of blogzine Selfish Mother , has created a range of jumpers and t-shirts to raise awareness and funds for international development charity, Women for Women International.

Molly started Selfish Mother after the birth of her first child to provide an honest take on what it is like to be a parent in 2014 – often worlds away from the image of ‘perfection’ created by the media. Molly is now taking her rebranding of motherhood to international levels with the introduction of her new campaign.

As Molly explains: "Us mothers in the Western world have got it damn good compared to other women around the world, who are trying to bring up kids in poor conditions, without adequate shelter, food, money or support! We have the power to help other women and mothers - it's time to share the love!"

The Mother collection includes three t-shirts and three jumpers created at Organic Cotton in Fairwear Certified factories, and profits from the sales go to Women for Women International – a charity that helps women in eight war-torn regions rebuild their lives through training programmes.

Support the campaign by buying a t-shirt or jumper here.