Shop her look: where to buy TV golden girl Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfits

18 April 2019
holly-willoughby-style

She's the queen of girl-next-door style and we want every outfit she posts on Insta - here's what to wear if you want to copy your favourite morning TV presenter's look

Holly Willoughby has become somewhat of a high-street fashion icon. She champions high-street brands, favouring whimsical pieces with mass appeal rather than unattainable luxury items and trend-led fashion. She champions the best of the British high street, wearing everything from Warehouse to Mango and pulls it off in the best way. Ever since she wore that long-sleeved rainbow dress by London Fashion Week designer Ashish, we have been keeping our eyes peeled on what she wears in her daily outfit posts on Instagram.

Every day Willoughby manages to wow us with her sartorial choices which are a mix of high street and luxury, so if you're wondering where to snap up her outfits we have you covered. Below you will find the exact outfits and where to shop them, as well as similar affordable pieces to catapult you into the new season.

Here's what Holly's been wearing (with help from her stylist Angie Smith) for the big screen.

The pretty print dress

Style Notes: We love this scarlet-hued dress from Whistles. And it's still available to buy so you can enjoy it too.

Jungle Cat Pleated Dress, £179, Whistles

Gianvito Rossi 105 suede pumps, £510, Net-A-Porter

Alternatives

Animal print dress, £29.99, Mango

Dune Allina Stilleto Heel Court Shoes, £60, John Lewis 

The dusky neutrals

Style Notes: Holly complemented her dusky pink blouse and skirt from Reiss with a pair of 60s-inspired white ankle boots from Office, however, these sold out after she wore them.

Shop the look:

Adina Print Swirl Printed Blouse, £135, Reiss

Pippa Pocket Detail Suede Mini Skirt, £265, Reiss

Aries White Snake Heel, £96, Office

Alternatives

Lost ink high neck smock blouse in ditsy spot print, £38, ASOS

Leather miniskirt, £49.99, Mango

All Day Back Zip Block Heel Boots, £90, Office

The pinafore dress

   View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Style Notes: Holly Willoughby’s navy cord pinafore and jumper from Warehouse sold out almost instantly.

Shop the look:

Navy Cord Pinafore Dress, £49, Warehouse

Tear drop Stitch Funnel Neck Jumper, £39, Warehouse

Alternatives

Faux Leather Pinafore Dress, £39.20, Warehouse

Round Neck Jumper, £12.50, M&S

The sunshine yellow dress

Style Notes: Holly certainly brightened up the ITV Studios with this canary yellow number from LK Bennett. She paired it nicely with nude Gianvito Rossi pumps

Shop The Look

Montague Flippy Dress, £295, LK Bennett

Alternative

Pale Yellow Button Up Tea Dress, £12.99, New Look 

