Spring beauty trends: five changes to make today

Say goodbye to winter in style by embracing some of the boldest S/S 2013 beauty trends to hit the Fashion Week catwalks. With the help of some of the business's best makeover maestros, here are our top five ways to hit refresh and look blooming marvellous this spring...

Rock ‘n’ roll hair Great hair is no longer about formulaic highlights or a hint of a tint, according to the king of hair colour Josh Wood . As the owner of the Josh Wood Atelier tells us, "The way to look very modern now is to go bold." Does this mean all-over peroxide, we ask? "No," says Josh, "It's not an all-over thing, and it's not about over colouring either.”



Rather, it's about splashes of colour strategically placed throughout the hair, whether you go for flashes of blonde (as GTG's editor has done) or wild streaks of pink (as seen here at Oscar de la Renta). "It's about not looking too ordered or nanny-fied," he says. So next time you visit your colourist ask them to go bold rather than bitty, and if they bring out the old-fashioned highlighting cap: leg it.

Any given sundae Pack away your berry reds, purples and deep blues and head down to your nearest Baskin Robbins for some seriously scrummy nail-inspiration.



According to Fashion and Celebrity Manicurist Marian Newman, "Super pretty nails are a key look for this season. Whether it’s a different ‘ice cream’ colour on each nail or a mix of colours on individual nails, the look is fun. All the brands are bringing out ’60s and ’70s style ‘chalky’ pastel colours for the season but this trend isn’t about monochrome. It’s about playing with the colours. The complicated nail art looks have been a bit ‘done’ now and the simpler block colours that aren’t trying too hard are key. Bourjois ( www.boots.com ), Nails Inc ( www.nailsinc.com ) and Ciate ( www.ciate.co.uk ) all have some lovely pastels.”





Look out for Bourjois’ So Laque So Glossy range (available from 20th of March 2013), Nails Inc’s Spring Summer Collection (available from the 1st of March) and the Ciate Fairground Collection (available from mid to end of March 2013) which are ideal for achieving these on-trend talons.

Nails Inc Spring Summer Collection

The bold and the beautiful If you thought this look was reserved for the Keira Knightleys of this world, think again. Just follow top make-up artist Hannah Murray’s advice and you’ll be sure to raise more than a few eyebrows.



“The key to Brooke Shields' brows lies in a feathery light touch which you build up gradually,” Hannah explains. Here’s how to do it:



1. Brush the brows upwards and outwards with a brow brush and then in the same motion, sketch lightly through the hairs with your pencil. 2. I like to use one shade lighter or the same shade as your existing brows - loving Kevyn Aucoin ( http://uk.spacenk.com ) and CK ONE brow pencils ( www.debenhams.com ) at the moment.

3. Go easy on the pressure, especially at the start of each brow; you don't want a solid shape. 4. The first two thirds of the brow should be the same thickness and then as it arches it should begin to taper to a point. 5. I often set the hairs with a coloured brow gel - try Bobbi Brown ( www.bobbibrown.co.uk ) or MAC ( www.maccosmetics.co.uk ) to exaggerate the separation of the hairs.

Take centre stage Shun the side sweep and opt for a centre parting for an easy-to-do yet noticeable beauty change-up. According to celebrity Hair Stylist Adam Reed, “A centre parting is a simple yet effective way to update your look. It is really easy to do; at the Felder Felder show we added this to the final look to add a quirky, strong finish. I used images of Cher from the '60s where she exposed her ears as reference as it really adds a little extra to straight hair.”



To give the look a fashion edge, Adam recommends the following:



1. Make sure that the hair around the ear is clean and smooth, no flyaways! 2. Use a polish, like Sebastian Professional Shine Crafter ( www.sebastianprofessional.co.uk ) around the ear area for a smooth flawless finish.

3. Use Goody ColourCollection Mini Bobby Pins ( www.boots.com ) to secure hair around the ear. 4. Use Percy & Reed No Fuss Flawlessness Dry Conditioner ( www.johnlewis.com ) to add gloss around the parting.

Loud mouths Jason Wu, Prada, Missoni and Rochas all showcased flashes of blindingly bright lips in a range of eye-dazzling hues. A trend that’s not for the faint-hearted, Hannah Murray shares her top tips for achieving the look:



1. Gone are the days of intensifying lipsticks with loose eyeshadow pigments; there’s now an array of bold matte lipsticks that have incredible pay off and can be used straight from the stick. Topshop Lip Sticks ( www.topshop.com ) are a firm favourite of mine - so quick and foolproof. Clueless (a bold fuchsia), or Hedonist (an on-trend vibrant orange/red) look amazing for spring and summer, especially against luminous pale skin.