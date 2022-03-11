Swimwear Shopping Sorted: The best bikini for your body type

5 July 2015
gtg-bikini-edit-main

Bikini shopping: two words that scare the living daylights out of most women. Luckily we’re help to help with our handy round up of styles most suited to your shape…

Today is National Bikini Day (yes, it’s a thing). In fact, the day isn't completely random but marks the anniversary of the invention of the bikini in 1946 by Parisian fashion designer, Louis Reard. Nearly seventy years later the bikini remains the majority of women’s go-to swimwear option but finding ‘the one’ is often a stressful search - even for the most seasoned of shoppers. Here we break down what to look out for (and what to avoid), whatever your figure. Happy holidays!

Pear

Small bust, narrow shoulders and wider hips and bust.

Look out for halterneck or bandeau styles with detailing that will balance out your hips, and opt for string tie bottoms. We love this reversible style from Mara Hoffman - pick between the abstract palm motif or plain sky blue.

Buy online

Inverted pear

Wide shoulders and narrow hips.

By opting for an asymmetric style top you will draw attention away from the width of your shoulders. This option from Zimmerman is a nod to the sports luxe trend and will look equally fabulous whether you’re in Cornwall or Croatia.

Buy online

Apple

Balanced shoulders and waist with slim limbs and a rounder stomach.

The retro high waisted style is perfect if you’re self conscious about your stomach area. This chic black number from Prism fits the bill perfectly.

Buy online

Hourglass

Balanced bust and hips with a small waist.

Available in up to a cupsize G, this underwired and supportive bikini top is ideal for bigger busts and the pretty pattern is perfect for poolside lounging.

Buy top online

Buy bottoms online

Rectangle

Straight up and down figure.

Bandeau shapes with either underwire or padding work well for an athletic figure whilst top detailing such as frills can also help to add the illusion of curves. For bottoms, look for either high rise cuts or tie detailing. This ruffled nautical number from Marie Fernandez ticks all the boxes.

Buy online

To help you on your way to feeling your best this summer Get The Gloss have created the ultimate 24 week health and fitness plan.  Get your   copy of Project Me (parts 1 and 2) for a special price of £24.95 - a saving of £4.95  and stay motivated by following us  @ProjectMeGTG  on Instagram.


