Swimwear Shopping Sorted: The best bikini for your body type

Today is National Bikini Day (yes, it’s a thing). In fact, the day isn't completely random but marks the anniversary of the invention of the bikini in 1946 by Parisian fashion designer, Louis Reard. Nearly seventy years later the bikini remains the majority of women’s go-to swimwear option but finding ‘the one’ is often a stressful search - even for the most seasoned of shoppers. Here we break down what to look out for (and what to avoid), whatever your figure. Happy holidays! Pear

Small bust, narrow shoulders and wider hips and bust. Look out for halterneck or bandeau styles with detailing that will balance out your hips, and opt for string tie bottoms. We love this reversible style from Mara Hoffman - pick between the abstract palm motif or plain sky blue. Buy online Inverted pear

Wide shoulders and narrow hips. By opting for an asymmetric style top you will draw attention away from the width of your shoulders. This option from Zimmerman is a nod to the sports luxe trend and will look equally fabulous whether you’re in Cornwall or Croatia. Buy online Apple

Balanced shoulders and waist with slim limbs and a rounder stomach. The retro high waisted style is perfect if you’re self conscious about your stomach area. This chic black number from Prism fits the bill perfectly. Buy online Hourglass

Balanced bust and hips with a small waist. Available in up to a cupsize G, this underwired and supportive bikini top is ideal for bigger busts and the pretty pattern is perfect for poolside lounging. Buy top online Buy bottoms online Rectangle