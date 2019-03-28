11 blazers that’ll add a seriously chic edge to your spring outfits

Suits meant business at the SS19 shows - from beige blazers at Kenzo to fruit pastilles hued head to toe suiting at Emporio Armani and Roksanda, there was tailoring to suit every taste. With the clocks springing (sorry) forward, the daffodils pushing through and the mercury eeking ever so slightly higher, it seems like the opportune moment to lighten up your outer layers and swap your puffa for a blazer. Polished enough to wear alone but sleek enough to slip under a coat if needs be, the following blazers will have you covered for nigh on every occasion, whether you need a wedding guest cover-up or an elegant suit jacket to do deals in. Here’s how to mimic the catwalk trend on the high street… Pimkie Blazer with Double Button in Mint Green, £29.99

We’re kicking off with a minty fresh and modern option - this slightly loose linen blazer looks as cool with suit trousers during the week as it does with jeans and a white tee at the weekend and the faux-tortoiseshell button makes it look luxe, when really it’s a snip at under 30 quid. Buy it now Marks & Spencer Double Breasted Longline Blazer Lilac, £79

From mint to pink-ish, this pepto-bismol blazer makes a formal staple playful and the oversized styling keeps it from looking prim. Sizes range from a 6-24, but it comes up quite roomy so you might find yourself going smaller than usual. Buy it now Mango Buttons Tweed Blazer, £89.99

There’s more than a nod to Chanel going on here - from the tweed fabric to the pearl buttons and the distressed hem, it’s got timeless sartorial appeal and the longer line brings it bang up to date and makes it fit with everything from a leather skirt to streamlined trousers. It’s smart, but too smart if you see my meaning. Buy it now H&M Double Breasted Jacket in Dark Green, £34.99

This lined straight cut jacket is a basic with a bit of a difference thanks to the racing green shade and gold buttons. It would look especially Parisienne with a pair cropped trousers or looser jeans when you’re off-duty. Buy it now Me+Em Drawstring Tux Jacket in Navy, £229

Not cheap by any stretch, but speaking of give, this tux jacket has plenty. Turning the traditionally structured tux design on its head, this swingy satin blazer has a drawstring back so you can tailor the fitting depending on what look you’re after, plus it’ll slip seamlessly into your life seeing as it’s machine washable and crease-free. Buy it now & Other Stories Oversized Double Breasted Blazer in Rust, £89

A houndstooth print shot through with pastels, this light and comfy blazer combines a classic concept with more unexpected design features - there’s a line of white tape stitched up the back which is kind of fun. Sizing ranges from 16-30. Buy it now ASOS Design Mini Gingham Suit Blazer, £55

More checks, this time of the monochrome variety. The cut is sharp and smart and it works with colour blocked outfits and print alike. If you’re planning to add it to your basket get in quick - it’s selling fast apparently. Buy it now Boden Gabriella Ponte Blazer, £72

Down from £120, this is another ‘click it quick’ situation. The fabric is semi-fitted but also moves with you - this is anything but stiff boardroom suiting (it has a polka dot lining to further prove this). Buy it now ASOS Design Petite Oversized Double Breasted Dad Suit Blazer, £55

There seem to be a lot of oxymorons going on in this blazer name but bear with, as it manages to nail the oversized trend without swamping petite figures. The stone coloured linen makes it the perfect addition to lighter spring and summer wardrobes and it rises to every fashion challenge, from meetings to nuptials. Buy it now Reiss Jett Double Breasted Blazer in Black, £285