12 side stripe trousers that’ll make legs look longer

It’s probably the simplest, cleanest detail possible to add to a pair of trousers - a vertical stripe down the leg in a contrasting colour, print or fabric. And yet, for such a literally straightforward design element, it can be transformative. We’ll let early adopter of the side stripe trouser and founder of intelligent style brand Me+Em Clare Hornby take the floor here. Along with her team of designers she first added a side stripe to a luxe jogger in 2010 and the style has evolved into capsule edit of iconic side stripe trousers that adapt to every scenario. It’s become an aesthetic the brand are known for and it’s a surprisingly powerful look according to Clare:

“They’re a really simple device that actually have a great impact. Running from waistband to hem, they’re something of an optical illusion that serves to elongate the leg.”

It’s not just the ‘legs eleven’ effect that makes them a sartorial no-brainer either - Clare highlights that a side stripe not only suits everyone, but sits beautifully on every frame:

“Stripes tend to work on all body shapes, as they are so slimming and elongating. With everything that we design, we like to do all the work for the customer, so we’ll rigorously test our designs and fit them on three models with different body shapes to make sure that they are as flattering as possible. That way you can just pick you favourite style and go.”

That said, side stripes don’t work with every single pair of trousers, as Clare highlights:

“While we use side stripes across a number of styles, from wide-leg to tailored slim crop trousers, they tend to work less well on balloon shapes.”

Otherwise, from a style POV, side stripes get the green light for in terms of a chic fashion move that’ll also make it far easier to get dressed in the morning:

“A side stripe breaks up a plain block colour to add interest to a look without requiring any effort. It’s also an easy way to access trends: taking a key colour and featuring it in a side stripe offers a subtle nod to the trend without requiring a full commitment.”

They’re timeless, not too try-hard and they don’t just bring a ‘go faster’ sporty feel to your work or weekend wardrobe - the side stripe trouser has a lot more to give beyond the athleisure trend:

“Now we’re focusing on how flattering and functional side stripes are, rather than the sporty, street style influence that we’re all familiar with. That includes tonal side stripes and playing with contrasting textures that are very subtle but offer a luxe finish.”

Ready to earn your stripes? Here are 12 pairs of side stripe trousers we love.