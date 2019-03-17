10 pairs of tiny stud and hoop earrings that look really expensive

Like chunky trainers and crisp white shirts , fashion’s fondness for Borrower sized ear bling is going nowhere. There was once a time when the Britney-esque belly button piercing was in demand or we dabbled in JLo hoops the size of a small nation, but sporting multiple delicate earrings, ideally mismatched, is the status symbol du jour. Super cool piercer to the stars Maria Tash has opened a permanent parlour in Liberty and everyone from your boss to your babysitter is boasting about their lineup of lobe piercings or sporting a fresh daith ring, but if your budget doesn’t quite stretch to real diamond daggers and 24 carat gold, we’ve got a tiny earring haul straight from the high street. Fill your boots (lobes). & Other Stories Sunflower Hoops, £13

If you’re into delicate ear adornments and haven’t yet discovered the Scandi sartorial heaven that is & Other Stories, you’re in for quite a treat/spend. The huggie and hoop offering is especially cool and these little sunflowers have become a daily staple in my right ear (it just feels right, quite literally). They won’t turn your lobes green either - they’re nickel tested. Buy them now Accessorize Pretty Flat Back Crawler Earring, £6

A simple, single petal shape gem that looks far more luxe than it is from a price POV at least. I have a similar Accessorize jewelled stud that I wear in a piercing at the top of my ear and it goes with everything, plus the fact that it’s made of surgical steel means that you’re unlikely to suffer any cheapy earring skin reactions.

If silver jewellery is more your vibe, these petite, sleek silver hoops will become a go-to. The etching and slightly bent shape makes them look high end and they blend well with more statement earrings if you have multiple piercings. Buy them now Estella Bartlett Lotus Stud Earrings, £18

Understated yet detailed, these gold plated studs are an edgier take on a floral earring and small enough to slip next to something more chunky without being overshadowed. Buy them now ASOS Design Sterling Silver Hoops with Gold Plating and Pave Crystals, £12

The name is quite a mouthful for something so miniature. These crystal studded huggie earrings looks especially awesome in a lineup and are a bargain for the bling that they’ll bring on a daily basis. Buy them now Orelia Gold Plated Turquoise Stone Huggie Hoops, £20

If you prefer colour over glitz for ear embellishment, these bright blue hoops are the business. I look at them and think of summer and despite the vibrant stone they mix well with other earrings too. Buy them now Kingsley Ryan Lightening Bolt Stud Earrings, £6

Catch some zeds for less than six quid. This simple lightening stud livens up your accessory game in a chic and subtle way - they look best when worn in a mismatched manner with a different earring style. Buy them now Freedom Finer by Topshop Spike Clicker Earrings, £9

Many brands now offer a ‘finer jewellery’ line alongside their wider collection, and Topshop has followed suit. These tiny gold spiked hoops are quite literally a dead ringer for more expensive options and bring a little toughness to your workday/weekend wardrobe. Buy them now & Other Stories Ball Stud Mini Hoop Earrings, £13 The kind of bright gold hoops that you’d expect to see in a souk, these stud hoops look stylish with everything but are interesting enough to stand out on their own. If you’re storming & Other Stories, do a ‘pick and mix’ of the mini earring offerings and mix and match them - they slot together beautifully and they all have something about them design-wise. Buy them now H&M 25 Pair Stud Earrings, £7