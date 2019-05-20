The best white jeans on the high street that go with absolutely everything

Hands up if your white jeans are crumpled in the darkest, deepest depths of your wardrobe never to be seen again? Guilty - but you're not alone there. While I'm an advocate of white jeans, my affinity with red wine, spaghetti bolognese and coffee makes it that much more difficult. Wearing white jeans come with a warning sign; stains, stains, stains. But even worse, this particular style has gained a tricky reputation over the years for being *ahem* trashy. However, the tides seem to have changed as a report by retail data site Lyst says that searches for white jeans have soared by 30 per cent last month and we are not surprised. White denim has been a firm favourite among celebrities such as Miranda Kerr , Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kendall Jenner, while the Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out in her pearly whites. MORE GLOSS: Instagram is loving these Scandi fashion labels I don't know about you but I'm willing to jump on the bandwagon and give white denim another whirl by styling my pair with a blue and white shirt for that chic preppy East Hampton look. Here are the best ones on the high street to style this summer, and remember: avoid red wine. H&M Wide Cropped Jeans, £29.99

If H&M was to win an award, it would be for its ability to produce high-quality denim for fashion lovers looking for a bargain. H&M jeans seem to last a lifetime, which is why this gorgeous pair should be top of the list this season. The high-waist, straight leg style suits just about everyone, making it one of the most versatile pieces of clothing to have in the wardrobe. This white pair can be styled casually with a cute top and ballet pumps or dressed up for the evening with a plunging halterneck and kitten heels to show off your dainty little ankles. Buy it now Topshop Off White Editor Jeans, £49

They were voted by Topshop customers earlier this year as the best jeans on the high street after they sold out within weeks of their launch. And now, according to fashion editors, the Topshop's off white Editor jeans are at the top of this season's hit list. Giving Levi's a run for its money, these straight-leg cut pair are stylish, modern and chic are perfect with colour blocking or tonal neutrals. Buy it now ASOS Design Cropped wide leg jeans with utility pocket detail and raw waistband in off white, £35

For spring, it was all about khaki but for summer, you guessed it, we're toning it down a little bit. This pair of cargo-style trousers are not quite white and features a high waist (we are all suckers for a tummy tuck) with giant pockets to store all you need for the day. Buy it now & Other Stories Tapered High Rise Jeans, £65

For ultimate comfort this summer, you can always count on the Swedes to deliver. This contemporary pair features a high-waist and tapered leg, suitable for any fashion forwards not wanting to go skinny all the way. Buy it now Zara Cropped Flare Mid-Rise Jeans, £19.99

If you thought the skinny jeans trend was dead, look away. Made with stretchy fabric, these jeans scream Hamptons jet set but on a lemonade budget. Who said you can't fake it til you make it? Buy it now Topshop Dad Jeans, £42

Fashion insiders have chosen their favourite denim jean this season and of course, it's one of Topshop's offering. The Dad Jean is baggier than its counterpart, while its mid-rise cut offers a laid-back look. It's a more grown-up version of the boyfriend jean we all came to love over the years, only with a little more sophistication. Buy it now Arket Wide Denim Trousers, £69

Scandi fashion high street label Arket nails minimalism and contemporary like a fine art. A wide leg trouser is flattering for all body shapes thanks to its straight-leg cut and high waist, which can be styled for both work and play with the right accessories. Buy it now M&S Collection Sienna Straight Leg Jeans, £19.50