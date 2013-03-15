Proving that fashion is no longer just for those who are old enough to drive, we’re gearing up for the next big style event to hit the capital – the first ever Global Kids Fashion Week (GKFW).



With the likes of Romeo Beckham, Suri Cruise, Willow Smith and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt fast becoming one of the most in-demand fash packs around, it seems about time that the little tykes should have a fashion event to call their own, and from Tuesday the 19th to the 20th of March 2013, the Freemason’s Hall in Holborn will soon become the hub for some of the most stylish tots in town.



On Tuesday, there will be an exclusive media event showcasing the latest A/W13 trends from leading worldwide labels and Wednesday will comprise of a public show of S/S13 looks from the AlexandAlexa brand portfolio, with the proceeds from all ticket sales for this particular day being donated to Kids Company, the charity partner for GKFW.

MORE GLOSS: Budget beauty Fashion Week essentials



Designers will range from the more well-known, such as Fendi, Missoni, Paul Smith Junior, Chloe, Little Marc Jacobs, Junior Gaultier, Tommy Hilfiger and Oscar de la Renta to new and emerging brands such as Rachel Riley and the rather aptly (not to mention amazingly) named Finger in the Nose and Munster Kids.



The event is sponsored by kids’ style emporium AlexandAlexa.com and hopes to celebrate the evolution and growth within this sector over the past five years. Ambassadors involved in the project include Sarah Curran, founder of my-wardrobe.com, Tanya Kazeminy Mackay, founding partner of Mama Mio, model Portia Freeman, Pippa Vosper, founder of the maternallychic.com blog and Olcay Gulsen, Dutch fashion designer and founder of SuperTrash Girls.



According to Mama Mio’s Tanya, “I love all things fashion! And kids fashion is so much fun, many is the time I have fallen in love with a teeny tiny sweater of such fashion perfection that I pondered squashing myself in. I also think it is great that kids have so much opportunity to express themselves at an early age. I love that you can find great style that combines functionality so easily. I am a big fan of Kids Company and I know that AlexandAlexa are too, so it is a total pleasure to be involved with such a fun project with such a good cause.”

MORE GLOSS: Fitness tips for teens

To keep your mischievous scamps adequately entertained, the event will feature runway shows and performances as well as a mix of fun activities for both children and parents, held in collaboration with event partner the V&A Museum of Childhood. There will be a DJ set from model Amber Le Bon at the AW13 after-show party, a 'mini manicure' bar run by child-friendly nail varnish company Little Bu, a bloggers’ lounge and a sponsored photo booth too.

According to Alex Theophanous, founder and CEO of AlexandAlexa.com, “Kids’ fashion is playful, fun and innovative – we all believe it deserves its own dedicated platform. This is why we are so proud to be supporting the very first Global Kids’ Fashion Week. With this event, we aim to put children’s fashion on the map worldwide’”.

There will also be a charity auction for Kids Company launching on Monday 18th March, with bids open to the general public online at www.gkidsfw.auction-bid.org . For full details visit www.globalkidsfashionweek.com .