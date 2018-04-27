The Gloss Report: Stylish Headphones

4 / 9

Frends Layla Rosegold Headphones, £129.95

Buy online

The promise: “The Layla is the perfect new obsession for the quietly confident girl who’s looking for understated flair. Premium sound in a compact size.”

We give them: 9/10

Review: "Before this review, I actually hated the thought of overear headphones - mainly because I am definitely not cool enough to pull them off on the tube! However for a first foray into headphones as a statement piece, these are a pretty good bet from Frends. Understated yet stylish and fun, they are one of the most beautiful set of headphones I've ever tried, with their delicate combination of white and rose gold colouring - Insta worthy that's for sure. They are also incredibly comfortable to wear; the on-ear speaker are softly padded for extra comfort, and also extend to your preferred height - they were great for me but there isn't too much room for adjustability so this may not suit every head shape! Once on, I can’t hear any noise outside of my headphones, which is a definite plus - fully emmerced into whatever I’m listening too. With volume adjustment on the cord just like my trusty iPhone headphones, I'm most-definitely a convert to the Frends way of life!"

Reviewer: SM