The Glossies 2014: The best Oscars beauty looks

Last night the Dolby Theatre in LA hosted the 86th Annual Academy Awards. Easily the Glosse Posse’s most anticipated night of the year, we chugged down the coffee and tuned in to celebrate the year in films and their starring actors and actresses. As expected it was a night of tear-jerking speeches, extreme celebrity photo-bombing (Benedict Cumberbatch takes the award for his ‘Cumberbombing’ of U2) and a red-carpet collapse from Jennifer Lawrence who never fails to win us over with her goofy yet graceful recoveries. Unexpected yet equally entertaining, was the mid-ceremony takeaway pizza party, the biggest star-studded selfie and Pharrell’s shimmy with Meryl Streep. Throw in Jared Leto’s moving acceptance speech alongside a belting performance from the one and only Bette Midler and it made for a truly unforgettable night. However, as always it was the glamorous gowns, tumbling side swept hair and berry pouts that really caught GTG’s attention last night. Read on to see who we’ve picked as the leading looks and biggest beauty blunders in our annual Glossy Awards. Best Hair

Maria Menounos Among the sea of simple side-swept hairdos it was Maria’s Grecian goddess updo that was the true hair hero of last night. In particular it was her combination of chunky braids and ‘I just woke up like this’ tousled tendrils that expertly demonstrated effortless glamour. Best Eyes

Olivia Wilde Expectant mother Olivia Wilde knocked all the others out of the water with her heavy winged eyeliner and minimal lower lashes - a look that was fierce, feline and a little bit rock-chic. Best Lip

Kerry Washington With an overwhelming presence of nude tones and barely-there lips we were so relieved to see Kerry opt for a strong berry lip that perfectly lifted her sweeping aubergine gown and added a sexy, vampy edge. Best Transformation

Margot Robbie We all know her as the smoking blonde bombshell from Wolf Of Wall Street, so when Margot stepped out on the red carpet with chic chocolate curls we almost didn't recognise her. It’s no mean feat to transition from platinum to cocoa but Margot nailed it with optimum elegance (we think we might even prefer it!). Best Nails

Kelly Osbourne Kelly showcased some seriously cool nail art at the Grammys and has been known to flash up to £250,000 for a black diamond nail finish in the past. So, it comes as no surprise that we thought Kelly bagged the prize for most perfectly preened nails with her pretty pale manicure topped with sparkly gold tips; simple and sophisticated with just a touch of Hollywood glitz. Best Accessory

Jennifer Lawrence Never ones to stop gushing about J-Law, we were in love with her stunning carved rock crystal Neil Lane necklace that featured over 100 carats and is priced at a cool $2 million. Draped elegantly over her back, J-Law debuted a great new way to flaunt a feature piece of jewellery with sleek sophistication. Best Overall Look

Lupita Nyong'o In a sea of safe nudes and simple creams it was Lupita Nyong'o’s ‘Nairobi-blue’ Prada dress and gorgeously glowing beauty that really stole the show last night. In a look reminiscent to that of Disney’s Cinderella, Lupita paired delicate smokey eyes and a pretty pink pout with an all over luminous gleam that was utterly flawless and Oscar-winning in its own right. Finished with a studded hairband and simple diamond earrings, Lupita was the ultimate picture of red carpet beauty. Worst Overall Look