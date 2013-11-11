The GTG experts' top nail trend tip-offs for AW13

To truly stand out from top to toe this party season, look no further than these expert tip-offs from some of the beauty industry’s biggest nail pros. From pre-party polish tricks to the must-have colours for AW13, whatever the occasion, whatever your style, let your nails do the talking no matter what you’re wearing. Here’s what some of the best nail technicians, artists and manicurists around recommend for rocking some serious arm candy all the way from Christmas, well into the New Year… Fashion and Celebrity Manicurist, Marian Newman



Your go-to nail colour for AW13… “It's got to be Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Taboo , £18. It's a rich, dark colour with a lot of depth. We are naturally drawn to deeper colours when winter sets in and this one fits the bill perfectly.” Your favourite nail art design of the moment… “I'm not a great nail art wearer but I do love the blend of two closely associated colours on the nail. A slightly darker one at the base of the nail, blended with a lighter version (applied on each nail while still wet) towards the tip.” MORE GLOSS: Watch a video on Marian Newman's nail care tips here Your top tip for party season… “There are some fantastic 3D stickers available now (e.g. Nail Rock and Elegant Touch ). They can be popped on in minutes over an existing colour with no worries about waiting for polish to dry for instant party nails.”

Left: Japanese Vogue, photographer Pawel Pysz Nail Artist and Technician, Sophy Robson



Your go-to nail colour for AW13... “White has been a HOT colour this year. I used it as the background colour for the House of Holland show nails and at the Rihanna for River Island show. It gets requested a lot.” Your favourite nail art design of the moment… “It has to be the ring finger one featured in my latest collection and which I did on Lily Allen and for the Clothes Show.” Your top tip for party season… “The more you have going on your nails the more compliments and talking point opportunities there will be. I know someone who pulled a boy because of her Giles Eek nails… just saying!”

Left: Instagram/sophynails Celebrity Nail Technician, Andrea Fulerton



Your go-to nail colour for AW13... “The nail industry is at the top of the beauty game so it’s so hard to pin down colours. Deep dark greens, navies and true reds for sure and nudes and metallics as always every party season!” Your favourite nail art design of the moment… “Texture is still huge - make easy designs on one or all with a glitter combo play with two-tone, such as what was seen at the Jean Paul Braganza show.” Your top tip for party season… “Gold leaf (by Andrea Fulerton Nail Boutique ) patted gently onto wet varnish and sealed over with a liberal coat of topcoat [applied thinly it may drag).”

Founder of Nails Inc , Thea Green

Your go-to nail colour for AW13... “ Kensington High Street Gel Effect polish , £14, and our Monogram Manicure collection, £20 are our current bestsellers and my go-tos this autumn. We recommend a squoval nail shape that flatters all nail colours. Also in the autumn you can’t go wrong with a super glossy polished nail in rich plum. Our Autumn Winter Four piece Collection , £25, will see you through the AW season.” Your favourite nail art design of the moment… “Personalisation is becoming increasingly popular – writing a message or statement on your nails. Introducing this into nails has been an exciting challenge for Nails Inc - we have just launched our Monogram Manicure collection and service in store. This has been hugely popular especially for our younger customers.” Your top tip for party season… “Use a full coverage glitter for instant impact – try our new Galaxy , £12 and Fibre Effect , £12 polishes. They look great when worn on the ring finger for a subtler finish.”

Your go-to nail colour for AW13... “ Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Emprise , £18 and Essie's ' For the Twill of It ', £10.95 are my go-to colours for this AW13. Both are fun, versatile and classic chic.” Your favourite nail art design of the moment… “My favourite nail design has to be a classic half-moon on an almond or oval shaped nail. I am in love with the new wintery versions created by pairing warm tones with metallic crescents.” Your top tip for party season… “Time is of the essence! Allow yourself extra time for your nails to dry in case of any mishaps. I always finish my manicure with a Seche Vite Top Coat , £10. This will give you a super glossy finish, correcting any flaws and will dry almost instantly.”

Your go-to nail colour for AW13... “My go-to nail colour this winter is Vixen by Revlon , £6.49. With fussy nail art dying down and more chic nails taking place, this is my fail safe classic winter colour. This season is more about making a statement with shape and length as opposed to fiddly designs.” Your favourite nail art design of the moment… “If you still want to play about with nail art for the party season, keep it graphic, textured or embellished. I love Revlon Moon Candy nail art duos , £7.99. These double ended enamels have deep rich hues on one end to act as a base colour and shimmering leaf suspended topcoats on the other. Layer them up to create dramatic yet grown up festive nail art.” Your top tip for party season… “My ultimate party nail tip for the season is nail wraps! Revlon has collaborated with Marchesa and created some beautiful Baroque inspired designs with a 3D jewelled effect , £8.99. Create instant party nail glamour by simply applying the wrap to the nail plate and trimming down to size. No heat or drying time needed!”

Lead Nail Technician at Bliss Spa London , Fiona Kamale